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Tajikistan Issues Green Bonds To Boost Climate Finance Integration

Tajikistan Issues Green Bonds To Boost Climate Finance Integration


2026-04-22 09:07:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 22. The Government of Tajikistan is issuing green bonds, which is an important step toward integrating the country into the global system of sustainable climate finance, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

He made the remark at the plenary session of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana (RES 2026) in Kazakhstan on April 22.

According to him, under current conditions, the mobilization of environmental investments and the introduction of market-based mechanisms to support green growth are of particular importance.

The President also noted the feasibility of considering the gradual establishment of a regional carbon market in order to support emission reduction efforts and attract new investments.

He further emphasized that the protection and sustainable use of biological resources are key to addressing environmental challenges. In this regard, Tajikistan has adopted a national greening program through 2040.

Regional Ecological Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.

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Trend News Agency

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