Gold Rates Witness Decline In National And International Markets

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Today, the price of gold in the country has decreased by Rs 1,200 per tola.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, after this decrease, the price of one tola of gold has become Rs 498,262.

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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 1,029, bringing the new price to Rs 427,779.

In the international market as well, gold has become cheaper, where the price per ounce has decreased by $12, bringing it down to $4,766.