Artist Who Brings World To Life Through Vibrant Brush Strokes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The marking of 115 years since the birth of Huseyn Aliyev is not merely a date on a calendar, but a celebration of a master who brought the world to life through the vibrant strokes of his brush.

He was an artist who claimed nature as his only true mentor, spending over six decades of his eighty-year life translating the silent whispers of the mountains and the fleeting expressions of the human soul into a language of vibrant, immortal color.

In 1935, the young and gifted Aliyev took over the mantle of chief artist at the newspaper "Kommunist" from the legendary Azim Azimzade, a position he would hold with distinction for over half a century.

He was famous for his "quick eye," a talent that allowed him to capture the essence of a colleague or a stranger in a matter of minutes.

This prowess was recognized early on when his portrait of the great enlightener Mirza Fatali Akhundzade secured him first place in a republican competition, accompanied by a prestigious prize.

When the Second World War broke out, Huseyn Aliyev's art moved from the newsroom to the front lines. Volunteering for service, he used his talent within the 48th Art and Agitation Regiment to document the courage of soldiers and create sharp, rhythmic caricatures that served as a visual pulse for the era.

Beyond the frantic pace of the newspaper and the war, Huseyn Aliyev's heart belonged to the landscapes of his childhood in Zangazur and Nakhchivan.

This lifelong romance with the natural world allowed him to create works that felt less like paintings and more like windows into the soul of the earth.

His dedication was perhaps most visible in his obsession with the "blue-eyed beauty" of Lake Goygol and the majestic Mount Kapaz.

In an extraordinary display of artistic stamina, he produced over twenty-five distinct watercolor variations of Kapaz in just two years, a feat his friend Mikayil Abdullayev described as a rarity in global art history.

His portraits of "Nizami Ganjavi" and his "Zangazur Landscape" both share the same thing: a deep, honest look at his subjects

Huseyn Aliyev earned his titles as Honored and People's Artist in the early '80s, but his real achievement is his work. It shows a bond with nature that hasn't faded, even years later.