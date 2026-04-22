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ACCA and IIM Sirmaur set the standard for excellence in the accountancy profession
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)
April 22, 2026: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body, and the prestigious management institution, the Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur (IIM Sirmaur), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance educational opportunities in the field of accounting and finance. The signing was officiated by Prabhanshu Mittal, ACCA's Head of Educational Partner Relationships - India and Dr Prafulla Agnihotri, Director, IIM Sirmaur.
This collaboration aims to enrich educational opportunities in the field of accountancy by providing students with a globally recognised qualification and fostering excellence in academic and professional development. ACCA, a distinguished global professional accountancy body, and IIM Sirmaur, renowned for its academic excellence, are set to transform the learning experience for aspiring finance professionals.
As a part of this MoU, both bodies will collaborate in the following key areas:
Conducting Train-the-Trainer workshops to enhance faculty capabilities in line with global accounting and finance standards.
Organising joint conferences, seminars, and knowledge-sharing forums to promote thought leadership and global best practices.
Delivering student engagement sessions focused on global career pathways, professional skills, and industry readiness.
Creating platforms for industry-academia interaction to further enhance employability outcomes.
This partnership reaffirms the shared vision of ACCA and IIM Sirmaur to drive innovation and excellence in finance and accountancy education, empowering future professionals to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
On the occasion of the MoU signing Md. Sajid Khan, Director- India at ACCA, said, ‘We are delighted to partner with such a growing and dynamic institution as IIM Sirmaur. We are dedicated to our shared ambition of developing the next generation of Indian accounting and finance professionals who are not only proficient in their field but also equipped to drive innovation and progress in the Indian and global financial landscape.’
Dr Prafulla Agnihotri, Director, IIM Sirmaur, said: ‘We are delighted to formalise this collaboration with ACCA. This partnership reflects our shared vision of integrating global professional standards with academic rigour. Through faculty development initiatives, student engagement programmes, and collaborative knowledge-sharing platforms, we aim to enhance teaching capabilities and equip students with industry-relevant skills and international perspectives. We look forward to building a strong and impactful association that contributes meaningfully to the academic and professional growth of both faculties and students in the field of accounting and finance.’
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About ACCA
We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the only truly global professional accountancy body. Since we were founded in 1904, we’ve been breaking down barriers to the accountancy profession. Today we proudly support a diverse community of over 257,900 members and 530,100 future members in 180 countries.
We’re redefining accountancy. Our cutting-edge qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to lead and drive sustainable value in organisations and economies worldwide.
Guided by our purpose and values, we’re leading the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that focuses on people, planet and prosperity to create value for all.
Find out more at:
About IIM Sirmaur
The Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur (IIM Sirmaur) is one of India’s premier management institutions, established in 2015 under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Located in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, the institute is committed to developing responsible leaders with a global outlook and strong ethical foundations.
IIM Sirmaur offers a range of postgraduate, doctoral and executive education programmes, designed to equip students with contemporary management knowledge, analytical skills and industry-relevant competencies. The institute places a strong emphasis on research, innovation and experiential learning, ensuring that its graduates are well-prepared to address complex business challenges.
With a focus on sustainability, inclusivity and academic excellence, IIM Sirmaur collaborates with industry, academia and policymakers to contribute to nation-building and global business leadership.
April 22, 2026: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body, and the prestigious management institution, the Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur (IIM Sirmaur), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance educational opportunities in the field of accounting and finance. The signing was officiated by Prabhanshu Mittal, ACCA's Head of Educational Partner Relationships - India and Dr Prafulla Agnihotri, Director, IIM Sirmaur.
This collaboration aims to enrich educational opportunities in the field of accountancy by providing students with a globally recognised qualification and fostering excellence in academic and professional development. ACCA, a distinguished global professional accountancy body, and IIM Sirmaur, renowned for its academic excellence, are set to transform the learning experience for aspiring finance professionals.
As a part of this MoU, both bodies will collaborate in the following key areas:
Conducting Train-the-Trainer workshops to enhance faculty capabilities in line with global accounting and finance standards.
Organising joint conferences, seminars, and knowledge-sharing forums to promote thought leadership and global best practices.
Delivering student engagement sessions focused on global career pathways, professional skills, and industry readiness.
Creating platforms for industry-academia interaction to further enhance employability outcomes.
This partnership reaffirms the shared vision of ACCA and IIM Sirmaur to drive innovation and excellence in finance and accountancy education, empowering future professionals to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
On the occasion of the MoU signing Md. Sajid Khan, Director- India at ACCA, said, ‘We are delighted to partner with such a growing and dynamic institution as IIM Sirmaur. We are dedicated to our shared ambition of developing the next generation of Indian accounting and finance professionals who are not only proficient in their field but also equipped to drive innovation and progress in the Indian and global financial landscape.’
Dr Prafulla Agnihotri, Director, IIM Sirmaur, said: ‘We are delighted to formalise this collaboration with ACCA. This partnership reflects our shared vision of integrating global professional standards with academic rigour. Through faculty development initiatives, student engagement programmes, and collaborative knowledge-sharing platforms, we aim to enhance teaching capabilities and equip students with industry-relevant skills and international perspectives. We look forward to building a strong and impactful association that contributes meaningfully to the academic and professional growth of both faculties and students in the field of accounting and finance.’
- ends –
About ACCA
We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the only truly global professional accountancy body. Since we were founded in 1904, we’ve been breaking down barriers to the accountancy profession. Today we proudly support a diverse community of over 257,900 members and 530,100 future members in 180 countries.
We’re redefining accountancy. Our cutting-edge qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to lead and drive sustainable value in organisations and economies worldwide.
Guided by our purpose and values, we’re leading the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that focuses on people, planet and prosperity to create value for all.
Find out more at:
About IIM Sirmaur
The Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur (IIM Sirmaur) is one of India’s premier management institutions, established in 2015 under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Located in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, the institute is committed to developing responsible leaders with a global outlook and strong ethical foundations.
IIM Sirmaur offers a range of postgraduate, doctoral and executive education programmes, designed to equip students with contemporary management knowledge, analytical skills and industry-relevant competencies. The institute places a strong emphasis on research, innovation and experiential learning, ensuring that its graduates are well-prepared to address complex business challenges.
With a focus on sustainability, inclusivity and academic excellence, IIM Sirmaur collaborates with industry, academia and policymakers to contribute to nation-building and global business leadership.
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