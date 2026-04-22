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UK Jobless Rate Edges Down Amid Workforce Participation Declines
(MENAFN) According to reports, Britain’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.9% in the three months leading up to February 2026. However, the improvement appears to be linked less to new job creation and more to a growing number of people leaving the workforce altogether.
Data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the jobless rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points compared with the previous quarter. At the same time, economic inactivity rose by the same margin to 21%, indicating more people are neither working nor actively seeking employment.
Economic inactivity refers to individuals aged 16 and above who are not employed and have not looked for work within the past four weeks, or who are unable to begin working within the next two weeks.
Analysts suggest the overall picture still reflects underlying weakness in the labor market. One employment policy expert noted that the fall in unemployment may be misleading, stating:
"Whilst the unemployment rate has decreased on the quarter, this appears to be linked to increasing rates of economic inactivity, rather than job creation,"
She also pointed to broader pressures on employers, including higher costs and stricter regulations, which she said are making businesses more hesitant to hire amid already low levels of confidence.
Data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the jobless rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points compared with the previous quarter. At the same time, economic inactivity rose by the same margin to 21%, indicating more people are neither working nor actively seeking employment.
Economic inactivity refers to individuals aged 16 and above who are not employed and have not looked for work within the past four weeks, or who are unable to begin working within the next two weeks.
Analysts suggest the overall picture still reflects underlying weakness in the labor market. One employment policy expert noted that the fall in unemployment may be misleading, stating:
"Whilst the unemployment rate has decreased on the quarter, this appears to be linked to increasing rates of economic inactivity, rather than job creation,"
She also pointed to broader pressures on employers, including higher costs and stricter regulations, which she said are making businesses more hesitant to hire amid already low levels of confidence.
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