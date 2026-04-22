Jaguar Fighter Jet Lands On Purvanchal Expressway! IAF Highway Landing Practice In Sultanpur

Witness the power of the Indian Air Force as a Jaguar fighter jet makes a stunning landing and takeoff on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh! This high-stakes IAF drill showcases India's readiness to use highways as emergency runways during conflicts or disasters. Pure raw power and precision!

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