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Jaguar Fighter Jet Lands On Purvanchal Expressway! IAF Highway Landing Practice In Sultanpur


2026-04-22 09:02:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Witness the power of the Indian Air Force as a Jaguar fighter jet makes a stunning landing and takeoff on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh! This high-stakes IAF drill showcases India's readiness to use highways as emergency runways during conflicts or disasters. Pure raw power and precision!

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AsiaNet News

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