What Are Cluster Bombs And Why Are They Banned Worldwide? Iran War

What exactly are cluster bombs-and why are they so controversial? Israel has accused Iran of dropping banned cluster bombs on the country in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes. This type of weapon, consisting of a projectile known as a parent munition that transports several hundred bomblets designed to be dispersed over a wide area, is highly controversial.

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