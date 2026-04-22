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What Are Cluster Bombs And Why Are They Banned Worldwide? Iran War


2026-04-22 09:02:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

What exactly are cluster bombs-and why are they so controversial? Israel has accused Iran of dropping banned cluster bombs on the country in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes. This type of weapon, consisting of a projectile known as a parent munition that transports several hundred bomblets designed to be dispersed over a wide area, is highly controversial.

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AsiaNet News

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