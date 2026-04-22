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Hunting Gold In The Hindu Kush: Afghans Turn To Riverbeds For Survival


2026-04-22 09:02:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

n the mountains of Afghanistan, survival looks like this-digging riverbeds for a few grams of gold. Hundreds of men along the Kunar River in Hindu Kush are risking it all, hoping to find enough gold dust to feed their families. A harsh reality of life in crisis-hit regions.

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AsiaNet News

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