Ministry Dismisses Extortion Rumors For Indian-Linked Ship In West Asia

Ministry Denies Extortion Allegations Against Indian-Linked Vessel

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has officially dismissed online reports alleging that an Indian-linked vessel fell victim to cyber criminals or extortion in West Asian waters. During an inter-ministerial briefing on Wednesday, Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal addressed rumours circulating about the vessel Sanmar Herald. The reports had suggested that the ship's captain made unauthorised USD payments to individuals claiming to represent the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) Navy in exchange for safe passage.

He said, "News is spreading about the reported payment by the captain of the vessel Sanmar Herald in USD to persons claiming to represent the IRGC Navy to grant right of passage and falling victim to a cyber criminals." Mangal categorically denied the incident, citing direct communication with the ship's leadership. He added, "We spoke with the owner of the vessel, and he confirmed that it is fake news and no such incident has happened."

Government Ensures Seafarer Safety

He further stated that the government is continuously coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations. The Ministry confirmed that no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels have been reported in the last 24 hours. "No incident involving Indian flag vessels has been reported in the last 24 hours, and our seafarers are safe in the Persian Gulf region," he said.

There are currently 14 vessels (13 Indian-flagged and one Indian-owned) in the Persian Gulf region, with 10 having already transitioned safely out of the area. He said, "At present, 13 Indian flagged vessels plus one Indian-owned vessel, i.e. a total of 14 vessels are there in the Persian Gulf region, of which a total of 10 vessels have passed from the Persian Gulf to this side."

Positive Update on Desh Garima

In a positive development for maritime families, Mangal noted that the Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima is expected to dock in Mumbai this evening. The vessel, carrying 31 Indian seafarers, successfully crossed the region on March 18 and is completing its journey home without incident.

"The safety and security of Indian seafarers remains the top priority. We are monitoring the situation continuously and are committed to extending all possible help," said Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary

Maritime Control Room and Repatriation Update

He also said the maritime control room has handled over 7,200 calls and around 15,000 emails since activation, with 156 calls and 344 emails received in the last 24 hours alone.

He added, "The ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2615 Indian seafarers so far, including 25 in the last 24 hours. Port operations across India remain normal and no congestion reported." (ANI)

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