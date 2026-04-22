India, Germany Focus On Defence Cooperation During Rajnath Singh's Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place as part of Singh's three-day official visit to the European Nation from April 21 to April 23, which is aimed at further strengthening the strategic defence partnership between the two countries.

Focus on Defence Industrial Collaboration, Emerging Tech

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, the discussions are expected to cover a wide range of areas, with a focus on enhancing defence industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring cooperation in emerging domains such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drone technologies.

Singh Accorded Ceremonial Welcome in Berlin

During the visit, the two leaders also exchanged gifts, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between India and Germany.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was accorded a ceremonial welcome and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony after he met with Pistorius in Berlin.

Singh received military honours during the ceremonial reception hosted by Pistorius and laid the wreath at the Ehrenmal der Bundeswehr, paying tribute to fallen soldiers. The event took place at the German Ministry of Defence, marking the formal start of his engagements in the country after his interaction with the Indian diaspora and addressing the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security.

Engagements with Diaspora and German Lawmakers

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh addressed the Indian diaspora in Berlin and underscored India's balanced diplomatic stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly on global conflicts, including the West Asia situation.

"India has tried... But everything has its time. It is possible that tomorrow, the time may come when India plays its role in this and achieves success as well. We cannot rule out this possibility. The Prime Minister has appealed to both sides to end the war. Our Prime Minister has a very balanced approach to diplomatic matters," Singh said, indicating that India remains open to playing a larger role in peace efforts. He also highlighted India's diplomatic outreach in ensuring maritime stability, noting that such efforts had enabled multiple Indian vessels to safely transit the Strait of Hormuz. Calling the Indian community in Germany a "living bridge" between the two nations, Singh praised the diaspora's contribution to Germany's development while also pointing to India's rapid progress in infrastructure, startups, space, and digital innovation.

Highlights Concerns Over Energy Security

Before this, the Defence Minister addressed the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security in Berlin on Tuesday, where he reiterated India's concerns over energy security, stating that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has direct consequences for the country's economy and stability. He said that for a developing nation like India, which depends heavily on the West Asian region for energy, such disruptions are not distant events but immediate challenges affecting national security and economic interests, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral defence ties, with discussions expected to focus on defence industrial cooperation, emerging technologies, and enhanced military collaboration between India and Germany.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)