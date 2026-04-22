Xoma Royalty Corporation Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Xoma Royalty Corporation, (“XOMA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XOMA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Xoma's stock price plummeted $7.82 per share, or 22.76%, to close at $25.39 per share on December 19, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a December 11, 2025, announcement from Xoma's development partner, Rezolute, Inc., regarding the clinical failure of a key therapeutic candidate. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of topline results from the Phase 3 sunRIZE study evaluating ersodetug in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).

The decline was further exacerbated by the study's failure to achieve its primary and key secondary benchmarks for efficacy. Specifically, Rezolute revealed that the trial "did not meet its primary endpoint," which measured changes in average weekly hypoglycemia events. While the 10 mg/kg dose of ersodetug showed a 45% reduction in these events, the result was not "statistically significant" compared to a robust 40% improvement in the placebo group. Furthermore, the candidate failed its key secondary endpoint, as a 25% reduction in time in hypoglycemia was statistically indistinguishable from a 5% increase in the placebo group. The revelation that the drug's performance could not be meaningfully differentiated from a placebo led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished commercial prospects for the ersodetug program.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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