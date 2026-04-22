Agora And Thymia Partner To Enable Real-Time Health And Safety Intelligence Across Voice Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinically validated voice intelligence deployed at global scale, enabling systems to understand the human state behind every interaction

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora (NASDAQ: API), a global leader in real-time engagement and conversational AI, today announced a strategic partnership with thymia, the human state voice intelligence company that has built the first clinically validated infrastructure for reading the complete signal carried in voice - and acting on it in real-time.

The partnership brings together Agora's global, low-latency real-time conversational AI infrastructure and thymia's clinically validated voice intelligence layer. Together, they enable a new class of voice applications that understand the human state during live interactions, delivering both safety and commercial value across healthcare, automotive, workplace wellness, education, and other safety-critical environments.

The collaboration is laying the foundation for voice communication systems that don't just process what is said but understand how it's said.

From Voice Data to Health Intelligence - In Real-Time

Voice is one of the most widely used interfaces in the world, yet most systems today focus only on transcription, intent, and commands. Signals carried in voice - including engagement, cognitive load, stress, fatigue, emotional state, and physical health - remain invisible to current systems.

thymia's proprietary AI models analyze just 15 seconds of speech to extract acoustic, linguistic, and temporal biomarkers associated with conditions such as depression, anxiety, stress, burnout, respiratory disease, cardiovascular risk, and metabolic health. Built to clinical-grade standards, these models are already being used by healthcare systems, Fortune 500 companies, and safety-critical industries.

“Voice carries far more information than words alone; it carries signals about our mental and physical health, our emotional state, our cognitive load - the complete picture of our nervous system, of how we actually are. For the first time, that complete signal can be understood and acted on in real-time. Partnering with Agora brings clinically validated human state voice intelligence into real-world interactions at global scale, driving better outcomes, safer systems, and experiences that genuinely understand the human in the conversation,” said Emilia Molimpakis, CEO and Co-founder of thymia.

Agora provides the real-time orchestration layer that makes this intelligence actionable in production. Built on its Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SDRTN®) - processing over 80 billion minutes of engagement monthly - the platform delivers ultra-low latency, continuous audio fidelity, and network resilience required to apply voice intelligence within live interactions, not in post-processing.

Powering a New Health & Safety Infrastructure Layer

By embedding thymia's voice intelligence directly into Agora-powered voice interactions, platforms can move from passive communication to active, real-time health and safety awareness.

Use cases include:



Healthcare & Mental Health Platforms: Objective, biomarker-driven insights during and between sessions, supporting faster triage, better clinical decisions, and reduced clinician burnout.

Automotive & Mobility: Real-time detection of driver fatigue and stress to reduce accidents and enable safer voice-first vehicle experiences.

Workplace Wellness & Call Centers: Early identification of burnout, stress, and emotional distress, before performance drops or attrition increases. Education & Remote Learning: Insight into student and tutor mental states to improve engagement, retention, and learning outcomes.

This integration enables enterprises to deploy safe, production-ready voice AI systems without adding user friction or requiring new infrastructure.

Built for Enterprise Scale and Regulatory Trust

thymia's technology is built to clinical-grade standards, validated across one of the largest datasets of its kind - including more than 75,000 unique voices - and trusted in healthcare and safety-critical settings for high-stakes decisions. Engineered on consent, transparency, and human oversight, the models ensure compliant and secure AI deployment.

Agora operates 200+ global points of presence, powered by its SDRTN®, and maintains SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA certifications, ensuring compliant, enterprise-grade infrastructure for deploying health and safety intelligence at scale. With 99.999% uptime, resilience under degraded network conditions, and multi-platform support across edge and enterprise environments, the platform ensures this intelligence is available where and when it matters most, not just in ideal conditions.

“Voice is becoming the primary interface between people and AI, yet the human state behind those words has remained invisible to most systems. Through our partnership with thymia, we're introducing this critical layer into live interactions - combining real-time, production-grade infrastructure with clinically validated voice intelligence to enable safer, more secure AI experiences at scale,” said Tony Wang, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Agora.

Shaping the Future of Voice-First AI

As voice becomes the dominant interface for AI agents, vehicles, healthcare platforms, and connected devices, Agora and thymia are defining what comes next: voice systems that are not only intelligent but safe, responsive, empathetic, and human-aware.

The next generation of voice AI will not be measured solely by accuracy or speed, but by its ability to understand the human behind the conversation. The gap between systems that process voice and systems that truly understand it is where safety, trust, and competitive advantage are won or lost.

Together, Agora and thymia enable voice-first experiences that put people at the center of every interaction, driving better outcomes, safer systems, and more responsible AI deployment across industries where the cost of not understanding people is simply too high.

About Agora

Agora is the global leader in real-time engagement, providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful APIs to embed conversational AI, voice, video, interactive live streaming, and chat into applications and IoT devices. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Agora is trusted by over 2000 organizations worldwide to power best-in-class digital experiences across all industries.

Learn more at agora

About thymia

thymia is the human state voice intelligence company. Its technology reads the complete signal carried in voice - detecting 30+ clinical-grade biomarkers from just 15 seconds of speech - and acts on it in real-time, delivering safety and experience value to partners. Built on one of the largest datasets of its kind, including 75,000+ unique voices, thymia is trusted across healthcare, safety-critical industries and beyond.

Learn more at

Media contact:

Claudia Oliva

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