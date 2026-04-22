Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market Size, Top Share, Demand Industry Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market The airport moving walkway systems market size was valued at USD 3.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.65 billion in 2026 to USD 4.79 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research Analysis The airport moving walkway systems market is witnessing steady expansion driven by continuous airport modernization and rising passenger movement requirements. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) full-year 2025 market performance report, global passenger demand measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) rose by 5.3% compared to 2024, reflecting sustained expansion in global air travel activity and increasing passenger traffic worldwide. Growth in both new airport developments and terminal expansion projects is increasing the need for efficient intra-terminal mobility solutions. However, high installation costs, maintenance complexity, and operational disruptions during servicing act as key challenges limiting wider adoption. At the same time, the industry is shifting toward energy-efficient and high-performance systems, encouraging technological upgrades in drive mechanisms and motors. Key Market Insights Asia Pacific dominated the airport moving walkway systems market with the largest share of 36.69% in 2025. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the airport moving walkway systems market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.6%. Based on business type, new installations led the market with a share of 55.45% in 2025. Based on type, the pallet type segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Based on angle, the horizontal segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The US airport moving walkway systems size was valued at USD 942.68 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 944.87 million in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 3.53 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 3.65 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 4.79 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 3.45% Dominant Region Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Key Market Players Analogue Holdings Limited (ATAL Engineering Group), TK Elevator, Schindler Group, Fujitec Co. Ltd, Thyssenkrupp AG

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Emerging Trends in Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market Inclination toward energy-efficient innovations

Airports are increasingly adopting energy-efficient technologies in moving walkway systems to lower operational costs and meet sustainability goals. Low-energy motors reduce electricity use during continuous operation, while regenerative drives capture and reuse braking energy when walkways slow down. LED-integrated lighting improves visibility and safety while consuming less power than traditional lighting systems. Singapore Changi Airport and Dubai International Airport are adopting energy-efficient moving walkways and supporting systems in long transit corridors to handle high passenger traffic while lowering emissions.

Growing integration with digital infrastructure

Moving walkway systems are increasingly integrated with airport-wide digital infrastructure, including passenger flow management systems, security checkpoints, and real-time monitoring platforms. This integration allows walkways to respond dynamically to passenger density, aligning speed and operation with overall terminal traffic conditions. Data from sensors, cameras, and control systems is used to coordinate movement across multiple touchpoints, improving flow consistency and reducing congestion. As airports adopt more connected and automated operations, moving walkways function as part of a unified system that enhances efficiency, operational visibility, and overall passenger experience.

Market Drivers Expansion of existing airports and surge in greenfield airport development drives market

Expansion of existing airports increases demand for passenger handling infrastructure as terminals are upgraded and capacity is enhanced. This drives higher procurement of moving walkway systems to support efficient passenger flow across longer terminal distances and reduce congestion. As airports focus on improving throughput and passenger experience, deployment of advanced walkway systems becomes essential to manage rising traffic volumes.

Growth in greenfield airport development creates new demand for integrated mobility solutions as entirely new terminals and transit zones are constructed. This accelerates installation of moving walkway systems as a standard component of modern airport infrastructure to ensure seamless passenger movement. As new airports are designed for higher capacity and operational efficiency, demand for technologically advanced and scalable walkway systems continues to increase.

Market Restraints High cost of installation and operational downtime during repairs restraints airport moving walkway systems market growth

The requirement for significant upfront capital investment and continuous maintenance for airport moving walkway systems increases the overall project cost for airport operators. This occurs due to complex engineering, energy consumption, and periodic servicing needs to ensure safety and operational reliability, slowing down adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive airports and smaller infrastructure projects.

Operational downtime during repairs acts as a key restraint for the airport moving walkway systems market. Even short maintenance shutdowns reduce passenger mobility in busy terminals, especially during peak travel hours. Airports then hesitate to install extensive walkway networks due to fear of service interruptions and operational inefficiencies. As a result, adoption slows, and expansion plans are delayed, particularly in high-traffic hubs that require uninterrupted passenger flow and continuous terminal connectivity.

Market Opportunities Rising focus on energy consumption and motor efficiency offers growth opportunities for airport moving walkway systems market players

Rising focus on reducing energy consumption in airports increases pressure on manufacturers to design more efficient moving walkway systems. This creates growth opportunities for energy-efficient technologies such as advanced drive systems, intelligent power management, and sustainable materials, as demonstrated by Schindler Group through its energy-optimized walkway solutions. As adoption increases, airports progressively integrate these systems to lower operating costs and improve sustainability performance.

Increasing importance of motor efficiency in moving walkway systems drives demand for high-performance IE2, IE3, and IE4 motors. This creates opportunities for manufacturers to upgrade core propulsion systems to reduce energy losses and improve operational efficiency. As these advanced motors become more widely adopted, moving walkways achieve lower lifecycle costs and higher efficiency, supporting broader installation across modern airport infrastructure.

Regional Insights Asia Pacific: market leadership through airport infrastructure expansion and adoption of automated systems

Asia Pacific substantially dominated with the market share of 36.69% in 2025 driven by the rapid airport infrastructure expansion and modernization projects across major Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia strongly drive the airport moving walkway systems market. These countries are continuously upgrading and building new airports to handle rising passenger traffic and improve operational efficiency. For example, India's Noida International Airport and China's multi-phase expansions in cities like Guangzhou integrate advanced passenger movement systems from the planning stage. South Korea's Incheon Airport expansion uses automated transit solutions within terminals. Such large-scale developments increase demand for moving walkways to ensure faster, smoother passenger flow in long airport corridors.

China continues to expand and modernize major aviation hubs such as Beijing Daxing International Airport and the ongoing Shanghai Pudong Airport upgrades, which significantly drives the airport moving walkway systems market. These airports are designed with very large terminal layouts, creating long internal distances between gates, security areas, and transit points. Beijing Daxing International Airport uses moving walkways to enable passengers to move efficiently across its star-shaped terminal, improving flow and reducing congestion during peak travel periods. The airport has a terminal area of around 700,000 m2 and is designed to handle approximately 72 million passengers annually by 2025, with future capacity expansion up to nearly 100 million passengers.

The shift toward smart and automated airport ecosystems, combined with space constraints in terminal design, is driving the adoption of advanced moving walkway systems in Japan. Airports are increasingly integrating walkways with digital monitoring systems to manage passenger flow efficiently, especially in complex, high-traffic terminals. At the same time, limited land availability and multi-level airport structures create a need for seamless horizontal and inclined mobility solutions. This combination pushes airports to deploy compact, intelligent walkway systems that optimize space utilization while maintaining smooth and efficient passenger movement.

North America: fastest growth driven by increasing investments in modernization of aging airport infrastructure

North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, driven by the region's large hub airports with multi-terminal layouts and long concourses, which increase walking distances for passengers. Airlines focus on reducing Minimum Connection Time (MCT) to improve on-time performance and minimize missed connections. Moving walkway systems support this goal by enabling faster and smoother passenger transfers between gates. The Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the region uses extensive walkways to manage tight connections across terminals.

The airport moving walkway systems market in US is driven by the Federal funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which increases the investment in US airport terminal upgrades. Airports use these funds to expand concourses, modernize aging layouts, and improve passenger movement efficiency. The focus on accessibility and convenience encourages installation of moving walkways in long corridors, security areas, and inter-terminal links. These systems help reduce walking time, support passengers with limited mobility, and improve overall travel experience. As funding continues, airports increasingly adopt walkway systems to meet design standards, enhance flow management, and align with federal priorities for inclusive and efficient infrastructure.

Canada airport moving walkway systems market is driven by the significant investments in airport expansion and redevelopment across Canada. The Canada Infrastructure Bank is supporting large-scale modernization projects, with USD 1.6 Billion to the airport modernization projects leading to bigger terminals and longer concourses. As airports expand, walking distances between gates, security areas, and connections increase. This creates a strong need for moving walkways to maintain smooth passenger flow and reduce transit time.

By Business Type

New installations dominated the business type segment with a share of 55.45% in 2025 due to the rising passenger volumes pushing airports to construct new terminals and expand existing ones, creating strong demand for new moving walkway installations. These developments increase the length of concourses and the distance between gates, security areas, and baggage zones. As a result, airports install new moving walkway systems to maintain smooth passenger flow and reduce walking time.

The maintenance segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, driven by the growing focus on uninterrupted airport operations increasing the need for regular maintenance of moving walkway systems. Airports handle continuous passenger flow, so even minor equipment failures can disrupt movement and cause delays. The strict safety regulations and aviation standards require frequent inspections, component checks, and timely servicing to ensure reliable performance.

By Type

The pallets segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, fueled by the rigid metal or composite plates that support heavy passenger loads while ensuring stability during continuous airport operations. Strong structural design supports dense passenger movement during peak hours and reduces risk of wear under constant use. Mega-hubs rely on such systems to manage uninterrupted terminal flow across long concourses. High durability and low deformation under pressure improve safety and operational reliability, especially where thousands of passengers move simultaneously across interconnected gates and transit corridors in busy airports.

The belts segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to the expanding airport infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities increasing demand for belt-type moving walkways due to their lower installation cost and quicker setup compared to pallet systems. Flexible rubber belt design suits domestic terminals with moderate passenger traffic, improving mobility without heavy structural requirements. Simple maintenance and energy-efficient operation further support adoption, making belt-type systems ideal for cost-sensitive airport expansion projects across emerging regional aviation hubs.

By Angle

The horizontal segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period due to the smooth transportation across long concourses also reducing walking fatigue and supporting timely boarding. Strategic placement enhances coordination between different operational stages, ensuring steady movement and better utilization of terminal infrastructure during peak travel hours. Moving walkways help synchronize passenger movement with airport processing systems such as security checks, immigration counters, and boarding gates. Controlled pacing reduces crowd congestion and prevents sudden surges in high-traffic zones, improving terminal efficiency.

The inclined segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, driven by the vertical passenger movement between multiple terminal levels when horizontal space becomes limited. Compact airport layouts benefit from such systems as they connect check-in areas, security zones, and boarding gates placed on different floors without expanding the airport footprint. Efficient slope-based design reduces reliance on escalators and stairs, improves accessibility for travelers with luggage, and enhances overall circulation efficiency in space-constrained airport environments experiencing growing passenger volumes.

Competitive Landscape

The airport moving walkway systems market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of global engineering conglomerates, specialized airport infrastructure solution providers, and regional manufacturers serving niche and cost-sensitive projects. Established players generally compete on long-term durability, compliance with stringent aviation safety standards, advanced engineering capabilities, lifecycle service contracts, and integration of predictive maintenance technologies. Emerging players tend to compete on cost efficiency, faster installation cycles, localized customization, and flexible retrofit solutions tailored to mid-sized airports. Market differentiation is increasingly influenced by the ability to combine reliability with digital monitoring, energy efficiency, and seamless integration into modern terminal designs. The market trajectory is being shaped by the convergence of smart airport infrastructure, automation in passenger mobility systems, and demand for low-downtime transport solutions within high-traffic aviation hubs.

In February 2026, TK Elevator and Microsoft launched an AI partnership to enhance predictive maintenance and digital service operations for elevator and airport mobility systems, including moving walkways. In December 2025, Schindler Group received approval for increased maintenance scope for elevators, escalators, and moving walkways at Tampa International Airport.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.53 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 3.65 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 4.79 Billion CAGR 3.45% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Business Type, By Type, By Angle Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market Analogue Holdings Limited (ATAL Engineering Group) TK Elevator Schindler Group Fujitec Co. Ltd Thyssenkrupp AG Hitachi Ltd. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. Kone Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation United Technologies Stannah Otis Elevator Company Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation Analogue Holdings Limited Canny Elevator Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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New Installations Modernization Maintenance

Belts Pallets

Horizontal Inclined

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market Segments By Business TypeBy TypeBy AngleBy Region