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Longer Pollen Seasons Worsen Hay Fever Burden
(MENAFN) According to reports, people affected by hay fever are now experiencing symptoms for up to two additional weeks compared to the 1990s, as new research links climate change to extended pollen seasons.
A comprehensive analysis conducted by dozens of international scientists found that rising global temperatures have "prolonged the pollen season", intensifying challenges for those with allergies. Pollen—released by grasses, trees, and plants—commonly triggers symptoms such as sneezing, headaches, and irritated eyes.
The study indicates that climate shifts are lengthening the flowering periods of various plants. By examining common European trees such as birch, alder, and olive, researchers observed that pollination has begun one to two weeks earlier in recent years (2015–2024) compared to the 1990s.
One of the study’s contributors highlighted this shift, stating:
"We are seeing a prolonged season – an earlier onset of pollination in both the north and south [of Europe]"
He also noted that further investigation is needed to determine whether climate change is not only extending pollen seasons but also increasing pollen concentration and worsening symptoms.
Peak pollen levels typically occur in early summer, when airborne particles rise significantly. Recent warm conditions, particularly over the past two years, have created favorable environments for pollen production—especially from birch trees, a known trigger for hay fever.
Dry and warm weather further aids the spread of pollen, sometimes resulting in what has been described as a “pollen bomb,” where concentrations surge rapidly.
The extended pollen season is expected to affect millions, with varying levels of severity. As one health expert explained: "While for some their symptoms can be mild, for many their hay fever symptoms impacts their quality of life,"
"It can mean missed days at work, poor sleep and, for some teenagers and young people, active hay fever symptoms can mean they drop an academic grade in their exams."
A comprehensive analysis conducted by dozens of international scientists found that rising global temperatures have "prolonged the pollen season", intensifying challenges for those with allergies. Pollen—released by grasses, trees, and plants—commonly triggers symptoms such as sneezing, headaches, and irritated eyes.
The study indicates that climate shifts are lengthening the flowering periods of various plants. By examining common European trees such as birch, alder, and olive, researchers observed that pollination has begun one to two weeks earlier in recent years (2015–2024) compared to the 1990s.
One of the study’s contributors highlighted this shift, stating:
"We are seeing a prolonged season – an earlier onset of pollination in both the north and south [of Europe]"
He also noted that further investigation is needed to determine whether climate change is not only extending pollen seasons but also increasing pollen concentration and worsening symptoms.
Peak pollen levels typically occur in early summer, when airborne particles rise significantly. Recent warm conditions, particularly over the past two years, have created favorable environments for pollen production—especially from birch trees, a known trigger for hay fever.
Dry and warm weather further aids the spread of pollen, sometimes resulting in what has been described as a “pollen bomb,” where concentrations surge rapidly.
The extended pollen season is expected to affect millions, with varying levels of severity. As one health expert explained: "While for some their symptoms can be mild, for many their hay fever symptoms impacts their quality of life,"
"It can mean missed days at work, poor sleep and, for some teenagers and young people, active hay fever symptoms can mean they drop an academic grade in their exams."
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