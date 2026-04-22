Belite Bio To Present At The Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt Virtual Investor Conference On April 28Th

DATE: April 28th

TIME: 9:00 a.m. ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights



Initiated rolling submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for tinlarebant for the treatment of Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) on April 21, 2026, following the positive Phase 3 DRAGON trial results, which demonstrated a 35.7% reduction in the growth rate of retinal lesions, as measured by retinal imaging, as well as a strong safety profile.

Completed enrollment in the Phase 2/3 DRAGON II trial of tinlarebant in STGD1. Completed a $402 million underwritten public offering to fund commercialization of tinlarebant and pipeline expansion.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical need, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio's lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit us at .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Belite Bio

Jennifer Wu

...

Julie Fallon

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

T (212) 652-5958 M (917) 847-6541

...