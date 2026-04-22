IBG GLOBAL EXPANDS NETWORK WITH THREE NEW MEMBER FIRMS ACROSS EUROPE, ASIA, AND SOUTH AMERICA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- IBG Global LLC announced the addition of three new member firms to its international network of independently owned consultancies, significantly expanding its on the ground capabilities in Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America. The new members include ExportExplore (United Kingdom & Ireland), SEKIM International (Singapore, Thailand & the Philippines), and Southbridge Consulting (Chile).

With these additions, IBG Global strengthens its position as one of the world's most comprehensive networks delivering international trade and investment services to economic development agencies and private sector exporters.

Expanding Global Reach

The three new firms bring deep regional expertise and long-standing relationships with buyers, distributors, and government agencies:

. ExportExplore will support IBG Global clients across the United Kingdom and Ireland, two of the most strategically important markets for U.S. and international exporters seeking stable, high value opportunities. Declan Barry is the Founder and Director of ExportExplore and has worked in economic development since 2008. He brings extensive experience in trade promotion, investment attraction, and international market development across the UK, Ireland, Europe, and the United States.

. SEKIM International expands IBG Global's footprint across Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines, three dynamic Southeast Asian economies with strong demand for innovative products and services. Founder and CEO Asier Sinde is a purpose driven business leader with extensive international experience in the industrial, technology and transport sectors. He brings a track record managing global sales and marketing functions both in MNCs as well as in SMEs.

. Southbridge Consulting strengthens IBG Global's presence in Chile, a gateway market for South America known for its open trade environment and strong institutional stability. Bárbara Prado serves as Market Research and Business Intelligence Manager at Southbridge Consulting and leads the firm's trade promotion and market intelligence assignments for international clients entering Chile and Latin America. She leads research, partner identification, and B2B meeting programs for visiting companies and delegations.

Strengthening Support for Trade Agencies and Exporters

The expansion reflects IBG Global's commitment to helping trade development agencies and exporters navigate increasingly complex global markets. By integrating these new members, IBG Global clients gain access to:

. Deeper regional intelligence across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America

. Expanded in market representation for trade missions, buyer meetings, and investment promotion

. Stronger matchmaking capabilities with vetted distributors, partners, and investors

“This expansion strengthens our ability to help trade agencies and exporters succeed in the world's most promising markets”, said Paul H. Grossman, Executive Director of IBG Global.“Each of these firms brings exceptional regional knowledge, strong networks, and a proven track record of supporting international business growth. Their addition enhances our mission of helping the right companies succeed in the right markets at the right time.”

A Growing Global Network

IBG Global now includes 22 independently owned consultancies delivering international trade and investment services worldwide. IBG Global invites trade professionals, economic development organizations, and exporters to learn more about its expanded capabilities and global coverage.