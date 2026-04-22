Skipper Athapaththu's All-Round Show Help Sri Lanka-W Level Series Against Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Rajshahi, April 22 (IANS) Chamari Athapaththu produced a commanding all-round performance to help Sri Lanka level the ODI series against Bangladesh women's in Rajshahi, as the visitors secured a four-wicket win by chasing down 165 in 45.5 overs.

Playing her first game of the series after missing the opener due to a finger injury, Athapaththu made an immediate impact with the ball, claiming three crucial wickets to derail Bangladesh's innings.

She struck first in the 16th over, trapping Sharmin Sultana lbw, a decision the batter appeared unhappy with. In her very next over, Athapaththu dismissed Sobhana Mostary, who was caught at square leg.

Her third wicket came in the 31st over when Ritu Moni miscued a cover drive, only for Nilakshika Silva to complete a sharp catch at mid-off. Earlier, Bangladesh had suffered an early setback when Sharmin Akhter was dismissed for a duck by Malki Madara in the fifth over.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with 58 off 101 balls, including four boundaries, but lacked support from the rest of the batting line-up. Her resistance ended in the 41st over when Nimesha Meepage had her caught behind. Madara, Meepage, and Inoka Ranaweera picked up two wickets each, while Kavisha Dilhari chipped in with one as Bangladesh were bowled out for 165.

In response, Athapaththu once again led from the front, dominating the chase with a brisk 40 off 39 balls, striking eight fours. Despite limited support from the top order, she set the tone before falling to Nahida Akhter in the 17th over. The dismissal sparked a moment of tension, with Nahida giving her a send-off and Athapaththu holding her gaze for several seconds before departing.

The chase was steadied by a crucial 79-run stand for the fourth wicket between Harshitha Samarawickrama and Hansima Karunaratne. Samarawickrama struck 50 off 76 balls with seven fours, while Karunaratne contributed 40 off 64 balls, hitting six fours, as Sri Lanka moved within touching distance of the target of 166.

Nahida continued to impress, removing both set batters and later dismissing Kaushini Nuthyangana to finish with a four-wicket haul. Sultana Khatun and Moni picked up one wicket each, but Sri Lanka held their nerve to complete the chase and draw level in the series.

The decider of the three-match ODI series is set to be played in Rajshahi on April 25.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh Women 165 all out in 45.5 overs (Nigar Sultana 58, Sarmin Sultana 25; Chamari Athapaththu 3-36, Nimisha Meepage 2-29) lost to Sri Lanka Women 166/6 in 38.2 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 50, Chamari Athapaththu 40; Nahida Akter 4-21) by four wickets.