Mixlab And Instinct Partner To Transform Prescription Workflows For Veterinary Hospitals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As veterinary hospitals manage growing clinical complexity and administrative demands, workflow efficiency remains a key priority for both patient outcomes and team sustainability. Mixlab, the leading modern, full-service veterinary pharmacy, and Instinct, a medical-first, cloud-based veterinary practice management platform, have launched a native integration that embeds pharmacy directly into the clinical workflow. This partnership reflects a shared focus on simplifying prescribing and supporting veterinarians with innovation and connected technology that enhances efficiency and patient care.

With this integration, practices using Instinct can browse Mixlab's pharmacy catalog and submit prescriptions directly within Instinct. Prescription status updates flow back into Instinct in real time, providing full visibility from submission through fulfillment. Since launching the beta at the end of last year, the integration has seen sustained week-over-week growth, with new practices activating each week, early indicators of strong adoption and meaningful operational value for veterinary teams.

“The integration has been great. It has streamlined the process to prescribe and document, which has been much appreciated. It is also helpful to be able to see what common sizes and formulations are available by just searching in the prescribing menu,” said Dr. Eileen Seage, VMD, DACVIM (SAIM), The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center.

Beyond workflow efficiency, Instinct practices also gain access to Mixlab's differentiated pharmacy experience. Known for its personalized, high-touch client experience, modern and proactive communication, industry-leading turnaround times and fast, free nationwide shipping, Mixlab combines quality and care to make the prescription medication process seamless, reliable and stress-free for pets, their owners and the veterinarians that care for them.

Designed for High-Acuity Care Environments

Specialty and emergency hospitals operate in some of the most demanding clinical settings in veterinary medicine, often managing complex cases that require customized medications and rapid turnaround. The integration:



Eliminates dual logins and redundant data entry

Provides full prescription transparency from submission through fulfillment

Supports complex specialty cases with access to advanced compounding

Faster time to treatment, backed by Mixlab's industry-leading turnaround times and fast and free shipping Reduces administrative burden so teams can focus on patient care



“Veterinary teams are under pressure to do more with less,” said Elliott Garber, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Instinct.“By integrating Mixlab directly into Instinct, we're removing friction from one of the most common clinical workflows. Our customers can now prescribe confidently and efficiently within the patient record, without breaking focus.”

A Shift Toward Connected Veterinary Workflows

This partnership reflects a broader industry movement toward tighter integration across veterinary technology platforms. As hospitals increasingly prioritize operational efficiency and connected systems, embedded pharmacy solutions are becoming a strategic necessity rather than a convenience.

“This integration represents a meaningful expansion of Mixlab's specialty footprint and aligns with our broader strategy to embed pharmacy directly into the systems veterinarians rely on every day,” said Libby Loskota, Chief Revenue Officer at Mixlab.“By partnering with Instinct, we're advancing a more connected experience from diagnosis to delivery, helping teams move faster and stay focused on critical patient care.”

The Instinct integration builds on Mixlab's growing ecosystem of technology partnerships, with additional workflow innovations and platform integrations planned throughout 2026. Similarly, Instinct maintains an open partner ecosystem, enabling veterinary hospitals to seamlessly connect with other systems to improve productivity and provide exceptional care to patients.

The integration is available immediately to Instinct customers nationwide.

About Instinct Science

Instinct Science provides a modern, cloud-based veterinary software platform that unifies practice management (Instinct EMR), AI-powered documentation (ScribbleVet), and trusted clinical decision support (Plumb's and Standards of Care) in a single, integrated system that enables teams to reduce administrative burden, capture revenue, and consistently deliver high-quality care. For more information, visit Instinct.

About Mixlab

Mixlab is the leading modern veterinary pharmacy, partnering with veterinarians to streamline prescribing and deliver exceptional care to animal owners. Through innovative technology, personalized service and fast delivery, Mixlab is transforming the prescription medication process and elevating the customer experience from prescription to delivery. Founded in 2017, Mixlab operates five pharmacies and delivers across all 50 states, including D.C. and Puerto Rico. Mixlab has financial backing from Vanterra Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Sonoma Brands, Lakehouse Ventures, PLUS Capital, Monogram Capital, Brand Foundry, and others. Read more about Mixlab at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Abe Cohen...