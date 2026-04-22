CDRI Calls For Investment In Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Finance, on Wednesday launched a report that warned that climate and disaster risks posed significant fiscal threats, with global infrastructure losses estimated at $845 billion annually and actual losses far higher.

India's $4.51 trillion infrastructure investment target by 2030 and its ambition to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, depend on embedding resilience into infrastructure systems.

Key findings of the report, 'Mainstreaming disaster resilience into infrastructure projects in India', at the event Mobilizing Finance for Resilience here said roads, railways, and power sectors are highly exposed to disaster risks, while pilot projects using CDRI's Resilience Cost-Benefit Analysis (RCBA) tool demonstrated returns on investment up to 12:1.

“Disaster resilience is about protecting public finances and securing development gains. Investing in resilient infrastructure today reduces fiscal shocks tomorrow and is one of the smartest investments governments can make,” said CDRI Director General Amit Prothi.

The report calls for embedding resilience clauses in contracts, integrating disaster risk assessments across the project lifecycle, strengthening hazard data systems, building institutional capacity, and the creation of innovative financing mechanisms.

To support implementation, CDRI has launched two practical tools: The Resilience Cost-Benefit Analysis (RCBA) Tool, which demonstrates fiscal savings from resilience measures, and the Infrastructure Resilience Toolkit, which provides design options and guidance for ministries, agencies, and bidders.

Together, these measures ensure that upfront investments in resilience reduce long term fiscal shocks and safeguard development gains.

CDRI is a global coalition dedicated to enhancing the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks.

With 65 members, it includes national governments, international organisations, and businesses collaborating to share knowledge, conduct research, and invest in disaster-resilient infrastructure.