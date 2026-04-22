Rajasthan CM Unveils Sagat Singh Rathore Statue, Reiterates Support For Soldiers​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that Rajasthan is truly the land of heroes and warriors, whose sons have displayed extraordinary bravery and valour in numerous battles.​

Paying tribute to Lieutenant General Sagat Singh Rathore, he said that this distinguished son of the soil set an unparalleled example of courage and dedication by devoting his life to the service of the nation.​

He emphasised that such legendary personalities guide and inspire the youth, and their stories of valour will continue to motivate future generations.​

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh Rathore and the 'Shaurya ke Saath Sankalp Diwas' programme held in Churu on Wednesday.​

He highlighted that Lieutenant General Sagat Singh began his military journey at the young age of 19 in the army of the erstwhile Bikaner princely state.​

He was a pioneer of several innovations, including India's first military helicopter operation.​

His remarkable contributions during the India-China War and the Bangladesh Liberation War remain enduring examples of courage and strategic excellence.​

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the Churu Stadium has been renamed as 'Sagat Singh Rathore Stadium' in honour of the decorated officer, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal.​

Sharma reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of soldiers, stating that continuous and dedicated efforts are being made in this direction.​

Rajasthan's first Integrated Soldiers' Welfare Complex has been established in Didwana-Kuchaman, and new District Soldiers' Welfare Offices are being opened.​

Additionally, provisions have been made to offer a 50 per cent concession to Veeranganas (war widows) and a 25 per cent concession to serving and ex-servicemen in all Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation hotels and guest houses.​

He further noted that several initiatives have been undertaken for the benefit of soldiers, including an increase in honorariums for ex-servicemen employed through the Rajasthan Ex-Servicemen Corporation, enhancements to pensions for World War II veterans, and reservation provisions for Agniveers in services such as police, prison, and fire departments.​

The Chief Minister remarked that earlier, due to political reasons, the 'One Rank, One Pension' scheme remained pending for decades.​

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the scheme and ensuring due respect for ex-servicemen.​

He added that under the Prime Minister's leadership, initiatives like 'Make in India' have strengthened military modernisation and enhanced the global stature of the Indian Armed Forces.​

He also stated that the government has actively engaged youth in nation-building, and that the disciplined functioning of the armed forces has contributed significantly to tackling challenges like Naxalism.​

Sharma said that the“double-engine government” has been working with a clear roadmap for Rajasthan's development, and that 74 per cent of the promises in the election manifesto (Sankalp Patra) have already been fulfilled.​

He assured that all commitments will be honoured.​

He highlighted ongoing projects, including the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, the Yamuna Water Agreement, the Indira Gandhi Canal, and the Dewas, Mahi, and Brahmani projects, aimed at improving water availability.​

The Yamuna Water Agreement, he noted, will ensure sufficient water supply to the Shekhawati region, transforming its future.​

He also extended birthday greetings to former Member of Legislative Assembly Rajendra Rathore.​

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Lieutenant General Sagat Singh Rathore displayed indomitable courage during the India-China War and made significant contributions to the Goa Liberation movement.​

He expressed confidence that the statue would inspire youth and encourage them to contribute to nation-building.​

Governor of Sikkim Om Prakash Mathur remarked that Lieutenant General Sagat Singh Rathore demonstrated exceptional bravery during the India-China War, particularly at Nathu La.​

He noted that in recognition of his valour, September 11 is observed as 'Nathu La Victory Day' in Sikkim.​

On the occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the statue of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh Rathore, inspected the commemorative plaque, and inaugurated the War Memorial.​

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, Chairman of Vishwakarma Skill Development Board Ramgopal Suthar, Chairman of Rajasthan State Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Commission Rajendra Kumar Nayak, Paralympic Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia, Member of Legislative Assembly Harlal Saharan, and a large number of farmers.