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Türkiye's Fidan Set for High-Stakes Talks in London
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to arrive in London on Thursday for a packed two-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, members of Parliament, and senior officials, diplomatic sources confirmed.
Beyond government meetings, Fidan is scheduled to deliver an address at an event jointly hosted by the University of Oxford Global History Centre and the Global Order Program, and will separately meet with representatives of the Turkish community and business figures based in the UK.
Diplomatic sources indicate Fidan intends to convey strong satisfaction with the upward momentum in Türkiye–UK relations, while advancing discussions on broadening cooperation across multiple sectors. A particular priority will be pushing for the conclusion of negotiations to modernize the existing Free Trade Agreement — a move both sides see as essential to boosting bilateral trade volumes.
The minister is also expected to highlight the nearly 500,000-strong Turkish diaspora in the UK as a cornerstone of the human, cultural, and economic fabric binding the two nations. He will additionally raise concerns over mounting delays in the processing of indefinite residency applications submitted by Turkish nationals, pressing London for faster resolution.
Defense and energy cooperation are also firmly on the agenda. Talks are expected to affirm strong political momentum toward deepening collaboration in the defense industry and expanding ties in the energy sector, spanning both nuclear and renewable energy. Fidan will stress that EU security and defense frameworks must remain closely coordinated with NATO.
Regional Flashpoints Take Center Stage
A broad array of geopolitical issues is expected to feature heavily in the discussions. These include the ongoing Iran–US nuclear negotiations being mediated by Pakistan, developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, and international diplomatic efforts to bring about a just and lasting resolution to the Russia–Ukraine war.
Fidan is anticipated to call for a firm, unified international response to Israel's actions that he argues are eroding the Gaza ceasefire and dimming prospects for a two-state solution. He will also push to keep the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine high on the global agenda and advocate for initiatives aimed at fostering long-term stability and post-conflict reconstruction in Syria.
A Relationship Gaining Momentum
The visit builds on a series of recent high-level engagements between the two countries. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer traveled to Türkiye on October 27, 2025, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and finalized agreements for Türkiye's procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. Fidan himself last visited London in October 2024 and attended a UK-hosted Ukraine-focused conference in London on March 2–3 of last year. The two ministers also crossed paths on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum last Saturday.
The economic relationship between the two countries has grown substantially. Bilateral trade reached $26 billion in 2025, with both governments targeting $30 billion, according to diplomatic sources. The UK became Türkiye's second-largest export destination in 2025 and has consistently ranked among Türkiye's top three sources of foreign investment and tourism. British cumulative investment in Türkiye between 2002 and 2025 totaled $14.5 billion, while Turkish investments in the UK reached $3.5 billion over the same period. Tourism flows also remain robust, with 4.3 million British visitors travelling to Türkiye in 2025 alone.
Free Trade Agreement expansion talks remain ongoing, with both sides targeting completion by 2026, diplomatic sources said.
Beyond government meetings, Fidan is scheduled to deliver an address at an event jointly hosted by the University of Oxford Global History Centre and the Global Order Program, and will separately meet with representatives of the Turkish community and business figures based in the UK.
Diplomatic sources indicate Fidan intends to convey strong satisfaction with the upward momentum in Türkiye–UK relations, while advancing discussions on broadening cooperation across multiple sectors. A particular priority will be pushing for the conclusion of negotiations to modernize the existing Free Trade Agreement — a move both sides see as essential to boosting bilateral trade volumes.
The minister is also expected to highlight the nearly 500,000-strong Turkish diaspora in the UK as a cornerstone of the human, cultural, and economic fabric binding the two nations. He will additionally raise concerns over mounting delays in the processing of indefinite residency applications submitted by Turkish nationals, pressing London for faster resolution.
Defense and energy cooperation are also firmly on the agenda. Talks are expected to affirm strong political momentum toward deepening collaboration in the defense industry and expanding ties in the energy sector, spanning both nuclear and renewable energy. Fidan will stress that EU security and defense frameworks must remain closely coordinated with NATO.
Regional Flashpoints Take Center Stage
A broad array of geopolitical issues is expected to feature heavily in the discussions. These include the ongoing Iran–US nuclear negotiations being mediated by Pakistan, developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, and international diplomatic efforts to bring about a just and lasting resolution to the Russia–Ukraine war.
Fidan is anticipated to call for a firm, unified international response to Israel's actions that he argues are eroding the Gaza ceasefire and dimming prospects for a two-state solution. He will also push to keep the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine high on the global agenda and advocate for initiatives aimed at fostering long-term stability and post-conflict reconstruction in Syria.
A Relationship Gaining Momentum
The visit builds on a series of recent high-level engagements between the two countries. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer traveled to Türkiye on October 27, 2025, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and finalized agreements for Türkiye's procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. Fidan himself last visited London in October 2024 and attended a UK-hosted Ukraine-focused conference in London on March 2–3 of last year. The two ministers also crossed paths on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum last Saturday.
The economic relationship between the two countries has grown substantially. Bilateral trade reached $26 billion in 2025, with both governments targeting $30 billion, according to diplomatic sources. The UK became Türkiye's second-largest export destination in 2025 and has consistently ranked among Türkiye's top three sources of foreign investment and tourism. British cumulative investment in Türkiye between 2002 and 2025 totaled $14.5 billion, while Turkish investments in the UK reached $3.5 billion over the same period. Tourism flows also remain robust, with 4.3 million British visitors travelling to Türkiye in 2025 alone.
Free Trade Agreement expansion talks remain ongoing, with both sides targeting completion by 2026, diplomatic sources said.
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