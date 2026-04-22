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Nigerian General, Officer Charged with Treason
(MENAFN) A retired major general and a serving police officer are among six individuals formally charged with treason and terrorism in Nigeria over an alleged conspiracy to topple President Bola Tinubu, authorities confirmed.
The six defendants form part of a wider group of 16 security personnel detained last October after media reports surfaced of a thwarted coup attempt in the West African nation. The Nigerian military publicly acknowledged the incident in January, confirming that "a number" of officers had engaged in a scheme to destabilize the government in violation of the ethical standards of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
Prosecutors filed 13 charges against the six alleged masterminds on Monday. Those named are retired Major-General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani.
Court filings cited by a state broadcaster on Tuesday allege that the defendants "conspired with one another to levy war against the state in an attempt to overthrow the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."
All six have been remanded in custody. Former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva, separately accused of helping conceal the conspiracy, remains at large, according to reports.
Conviction on treason or terrorism charges under Nigerian law carries penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty.
Tinubu, who took office in May 2023, has weathered mounting public frustration over a severe cost-of-living crisis, partly fueled by his administration's decision to scrap a longstanding fuel subsidy — a controversial fiscal measure aimed at narrowing the budget deficit in Africa's most populous nation. His government is simultaneously battling a deteriorating security landscape, with surging violence from insurgent groups, criminal kidnappers, and armed militant factions straining state resources.
On the regional stage, Nigeria has positioned itself as a bulwark against the tide of military coups sweeping West Africa. As the bloc's largest economy and most populous state, Nigeria has been a leading voice within ECOWAS in opposing the military juntas that have seized power in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, championing a return to democratic rule across the region.
The country has governed itself democratically without interruption since 1999, marking its longest sustained civilian rule since winning independence from Britain in 1960.
The six defendants form part of a wider group of 16 security personnel detained last October after media reports surfaced of a thwarted coup attempt in the West African nation. The Nigerian military publicly acknowledged the incident in January, confirming that "a number" of officers had engaged in a scheme to destabilize the government in violation of the ethical standards of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
Prosecutors filed 13 charges against the six alleged masterminds on Monday. Those named are retired Major-General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani.
Court filings cited by a state broadcaster on Tuesday allege that the defendants "conspired with one another to levy war against the state in an attempt to overthrow the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."
All six have been remanded in custody. Former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva, separately accused of helping conceal the conspiracy, remains at large, according to reports.
Conviction on treason or terrorism charges under Nigerian law carries penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty.
Tinubu, who took office in May 2023, has weathered mounting public frustration over a severe cost-of-living crisis, partly fueled by his administration's decision to scrap a longstanding fuel subsidy — a controversial fiscal measure aimed at narrowing the budget deficit in Africa's most populous nation. His government is simultaneously battling a deteriorating security landscape, with surging violence from insurgent groups, criminal kidnappers, and armed militant factions straining state resources.
On the regional stage, Nigeria has positioned itself as a bulwark against the tide of military coups sweeping West Africa. As the bloc's largest economy and most populous state, Nigeria has been a leading voice within ECOWAS in opposing the military juntas that have seized power in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, championing a return to democratic rule across the region.
The country has governed itself democratically without interruption since 1999, marking its longest sustained civilian rule since winning independence from Britain in 1960.
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