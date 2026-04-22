Kandi Technologies To Report Full Year 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, April 28, 2026

JINHUA, China, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company, today announced that it will report its full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday April 28, 2026, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on April 28, 2026, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

The dial-in and webcast details for the conference call are as follows:



Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: +1-201-493-6780 Webcast and replay:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at kandigroup.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) is a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company. It leverages technological innovation, a global supply chain, and advanced manufacturing to transform industries and expand real-world applications, bringing technology closer to people's everyday lives. Guided by a“one core, two growth engines” strategic framework, the Company anchors its business in all-domain intelligent vehicles, with battery swapping equipment and intelligent robotics as two strategic growth pillars. Driven by its mission to bring joy to daily life, Kandi fosters shared success and sustainable, long-term growth through open collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships, creating enduring industrial and societal value while building a globally respected brand.

For more information, please visit.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website ( ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kewa Luo

Tel: +1 (212) 551-3610

Email: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: ...