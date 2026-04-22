Bear Cognition Releases Broker-Focused Version Of USPS HCR Bid And Route Optimization Tool

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Freight brokers pursuing USPS Highway Contract Route (HCR) opportunities operate within one of the more complex bidding environments in transportation, often relying on inconsistent documentation, manual calculations, and coordination across multiple external partners.

Bear Cognition today announced the release of a new version of its Bid & Route Optimization Tool designed specifically for freight brokers participating in the USPS HCR bid process.

More than 4,600 USPS HCR opportunities, representing over $5 billion in annual contract value, continue to be evaluated using processes heavily dependent on PDFs, spreadsheets, and manual interpretation. For brokers, these challenges are compounded by the need to incorporate carrier-submitted pricing, route requirements, and financial assumptions into a single, cohesive bid.

“The clients we've engaged with have found that contract documents are difficult to convert into formats that can be easily shared with partner carriers,” said Greg Sorg, Product Owner at Bear Cognition.“The ability to extract and organize that information more quickly has been a consistent need.”

USPS Statements of Work (SOWs) often vary in format and completeness, requiring significant manual effort to interpret key details such as route structure, mileage, and scheduling requirements. As a result, brokers frequently rely on multiple tools and workflows to assemble bid submissions, which can introduce inefficiencies and increase the likelihood of errors.

The updated platform is designed to support a more structured approach to bid development by enabling brokers to organize carrier participation, evaluate route configurations, and calculate bid values within a single system. The tool also standardizes data extracted from SOW documents to support more consistent analysis.

According to Bear Cognition, the goal of the release is to reduce the time required to prepare bids while improving visibility into key assumptions and inputs.

“Our clients are looking for a way to bring multiple pieces of the process together,” Sorg said.“That includes managing carrier responses, reviewing documentation, and understanding how different inputs affect overall bid outcomes.”

By consolidating these elements into a single workflow, brokers can approach HCR opportunities with a more consistent and repeatable process. The release reflects a broader effort to address operational challenges associated with evaluating and submitting bids in the USPS HCR market.



About Bear Cognition:

Bear Cognition is an operational intelligence company. Through its Software with a Service (SwaS®) model, the company builds the data, automation, and intelligence layers that allow organizations to think, reason, and act with unprecedented speed. From logistics and manufacturing to energy and defense, Bear Cognition reduces decision latency and enables smarter, faster operations. Learn more at href="" rel="external nofollow" bearcognitio.