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Kia Presents Vision Meta Turismo At Milan Design Week, Redefining The Grand Tourer For The Digital Age

Kia Presents Vision Meta Turismo At Milan Design Week, Redefining The Grand Tourer For The Digital Age


2026-04-22 08:15:22
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Vision Meta Turismo concept embodies Kia's futuristic approach to a new era of electric mobility, offering a more dynamic, engaging, and visceral driving experience Contemporary reinterpretation of three core experiences: performance driving, immersive digital interaction, lounge-like space and comfort Inspired by 'Opposites United', Kia's continually evolving design philosophy
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April, 2026 – Kia Corporation today presented full details of its Vision Meta Turismo concept car at Milan Design Week. The event marked the global debut of the Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept, following its initial reveal in Korea last year, where it was unveiled in December to celebrate the brand's 80th anniversary. The Vision Meta Turismo concept embodies Kia's futuristic vision of an evolved approach to mobility. The design combines dynamic driving performance with a lounge-inspired interior, paying homage to the speed and elegance of 1960s long-distance touring. The Vision Meta Turismo heralds a step-change in user experience, bringing together advanced technology and an engaging emotional experience. Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, commented: “The Vision Meta Turismo marks a significant milestone, demonstrating how Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy also shapes our future vision of mobility. Harmonizing the spirit of 1960s long-distance touring with the limitless possibilities of an immersive digital experience, we have created a vehicle that moves beyond the bounds of tradition. “The Vision Meta Turismo is a physical manifestation of Kia's continuous push forward – bringing together bold design and sophisticated technology – to transform electric mobility into a deeply emotional and engaging experience. This concept embodies Kia's vision of a future where mobility is not just about the destination, but about creating human-centered spaces that engage, stimulate, and inspire our customers in ways yet to be imagined.” What are the key features of the Vision Meta Turismo concept car? The design philosophy brings together unexpected pairings to uncover new perspectives; interactions that happen through tension, harmony and dynamism. Embodying these values, the Vision Meta Turismo is a contemporary reinterpretation of three core experiences.
    Performance driving Immersive digital interaction Lounge-like space and comfort
How does Kia's 'Opposites United' design ethos shape the Vision Meta Turismo? Kia's design philosophy, 'Opposites United', is evident in the design of Vision Meta Turismo, where soft surfaces meet technical geometry. The concept's extreme cab-forward architecture underpins an advanced, sleek silhouette with a low and wide profile clad in a 'soft geometric' surface language. Faceted surfaces with soft transitions create strong, constant cores – visible when light hits the body – highlighting the balance between sensitive sculpture and technical precision for a futuristic aesthetic that appears both precisely machined and naturally fluid. This is a clear embodiment of Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy, where seemingly contradicting elements fuse together to create a transformative new design paradigm. What are the overall design features of the Kia Vision Meta Turismo? The Vision Meta Turismo's low nose emphasizes its cab-forward architecture with a cut back lower section which features a black technical insert, housing the car's futuristic functional elements while highlighting its floating aesthetic and high-performance character. The rear of the car transitions from soft, flowing curves into a sharp, truncated tail with a sharp trailing edge designed to enhance aerodynamic efficiency and high-speed stability. The focal point is the ultra-slim LED lighting signature. The horizontal blade of light wraps around the rear corners, accentuating its visual width and emphasizing the car's low center of gravity. The concept's geometric lines sweep upward into a wide glass canopy. Through the geometric glass shapes, an internal space frame is visible, composed of slim structural elements that convey strength and lightness. What other elements have inspired the design of the Vision Meta Turismo? Kia's designers have taken inspiration from jet aircraft. The canard – a small wing-like projection attached to an aircraft forward of the main wing – inspires the form of the structure that houses technical elements such as the upper front lamp and rear-view camera. The lower blacked-out area at the front houses technical features, including lights and cameras, and emphasizes the X-configuration lamp graphics, while further reinforcing the impression of a floating body. How does the interior of the Vision Meta Turismo evoke a new era of mobility? Inside, the design introduces a paradigm shift in the user experience through advanced digital technology, creating a highly immersive experience for both driver and passenger through unique and innovative design elements and a spacious layout. The Vision Meta Turismo concept also offers two distinct seat and space layouts for the driver and passenger. The Vision Meta Turismo concept driver's seat and space are designed for focused, functional immersion; purpose-built to enable deep concentration behind the wheel and provide next-generation driving attributes.
    Ultra-slim, refined instrument cluster Light frame seat structure optimized for performance driving Mesh fabric designed for air flow
The Vision Meta Turismo concept passenger seat uses the same form language and mesh materials as the driver's seat to maintain visual harmony, yet it is structurally distinct to provide a more relaxed, emotive experience.
    Lounge-like seating posture Optimal posture for enjoying AR content via 3D HUD Rotates 180 degrees when the vehicle is stationary, allowing the front passenger face-to-face engagement with the rear passengers
How does the Vision Meta Turismo deliver a dynamic and visceral driving experience? The interior design of the Vision Meta Turismo introduces additional layers of excitement to EV driving through a series of analog controllers that engage digital technologies to deliver haptic feedback and physical simulation. As optional features, selected controllers can be seamlessly integrated into a minimalist central structure within the cockpit and, when activated, enable immediate access to their functions. 'Joystick' Virtual Gear Shifter:
    Recreates the feeling of changing gears to intensify the driving experience Emotive virtual engine sounds and accompanying vibrations Makes the driver feel as one with the car on the road
'Button' Launch control & GT Boost Button:
    Awakens full power Delivers an instant surge of acceleration
'Dial' Virtual Engine Sound and Driving Motion Control
    Provides easy and intuitive adjustment of the car's modes Adjusts virtual engine response, suspension sensitivity, and overall driving feel Allows driver to personalize their own style
How has the Vision Meta Turismo concept car's steering wheel evolved? Inspired by gaming controllers, the Vision Meta Turismo concept features a new interpretation of a steering wheel which embodies Kia's vision of next-generation, intuitive interfaces, blending modern sophistication and technical precision. The steering wheel serves as the central interface through which users engage with three distinct digital experience modes: Speedster, Dreamer, and Gamer – individual modes that enhance the user experience according to the driving environment and scenario. This shift from a functional tool to an emotive interface shapes user experience, bridging emotion and technology in the future of mobility. Each of the three modes delivers a uniquely engaging user experience. Speedster: Focuses on delivering the experience of speed during performance driving in a way drivers can actually feel, rather than simply presenting it as numbers.
    Wide-angle AR HUD simulates immersive visual experience Dynamic sequential lighting and sound effects
Dreamer: Activated primarily in vibrant urban environments, the concept explores virtual layers to deliver an immersive experience unique to Vision Meta Turismo occupants.
    AR HUD AR glasses
Gamer: Activated in parking environments to emphasize the ongoing connection between the vehicle and user to be enjoyed with friends even after the journey has been paused or concluded.
    Virtual racing using the AR HD and steering wheel Exterior projector creates group gaming hub
Where and when can the Vision Meta Turismo be viewed? The Vision Meta Turismo can be viewed alongside a line-up of Kia EV concept models at Salone dei Tessuti (Via S. Gregorio, 29/A) in Milan. The exhibition will be open to visitors until Sunday, April 26. About Kia Corporation: Kia ( ) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 80 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' – reflects Kia's commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.


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