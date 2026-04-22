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Kia Presents Vision Meta Turismo At Milan Design Week, Redefining The Grand Tourer For The Digital Age
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Vision Meta Turismo concept embodies Kia's futuristic approach to a new era of electric mobility, offering a more dynamic, engaging, and visceral driving experience
Contemporary reinterpretation of three core experiences: performance driving, immersive digital interaction, lounge-like space and comfort
Inspired by 'Opposites United', Kia's continually evolving design philosophy
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Performance driving
Immersive digital interaction
Lounge-like space and comfort
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Ultra-slim, refined instrument cluster
Light frame seat structure optimized for performance driving
Mesh fabric designed for air flow
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Lounge-like seating posture
Optimal posture for enjoying AR content via 3D HUD
Rotates 180 degrees when the vehicle is stationary, allowing the front passenger face-to-face engagement with the rear passengers
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Recreates the feeling of changing gears to intensify the driving experience
Emotive virtual engine sounds and accompanying vibrations
Makes the driver feel as one with the car on the road
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Awakens full power
Delivers an instant surge of acceleration
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Provides easy and intuitive adjustment of the car's modes
Adjusts virtual engine response, suspension sensitivity, and overall driving feel
Allows driver to personalize their own style
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Wide-angle AR HUD simulates immersive visual experience
Dynamic sequential lighting and sound effects
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AR HUD
AR glasses
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Virtual racing using the AR HD and steering wheel
Exterior projector creates group gaming hub
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