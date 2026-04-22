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Ireland Urges EU to Suspend Israel Agreement
(MENAFN) Ireland's top diplomat escalated pressure on the European Union Tuesday, demanding bloc-wide action against Israel over what she characterized as systematic violations of human rights and international law — including a call to suspend or partially dismantle the EU-Israel trade agreement.
Foreign Minister Helen McEntee delivered the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers' gathering in Luxembourg, confirming that Dublin had joined forces with Madrid and Ljubljana to formally petition EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas for a review and potential suspension of the bloc's agreement with Israel, citing the deteriorating situation across the Middle East.
"We need to, as an EU uphold our fundamental values," McEntee said, stressing that countries the bloc has agreements with must comply with international law and human rights obligations.
The Irish minister singled out Israel's recently advanced death penalty legislation as a flashpoint, arguing it disproportionately targeted Palestinians and crossed a fundamental line. On that basis, McEntee said, Ireland, Slovenia and Spain had requested "a suspension of the Israeli agreement, if not, then a suspension of the trade elements" of the deal.
She described the collective letter to Kallas as reflective of a broader mood shift among EU member states, pointing to "clear dissatisfaction and annoyance" with Israel's recent conduct — a sign, she suggested, that European consensus may be hardening.
McEntee also trained her criticism on conditions in the occupied West Bank, warning that the situation had reached a dangerous new threshold. The approval of 34 new settlements in recent weeks and a sharp rise in violence formed the backdrop to her most pointed remarks of the day.
"We are witnessing and experiencing an unprecedented and an unacceptable escalation of violence in the West Bank," McEntee said, adding that EU members must respond collectively to have a meaningful impact.
The push by the three member states arrives amid growing frustration within parts of the EU over the bloc's posture toward Israel, with a widening divide between governments demanding firmer action and those urging continued diplomatic engagement.
Foreign Minister Helen McEntee delivered the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers' gathering in Luxembourg, confirming that Dublin had joined forces with Madrid and Ljubljana to formally petition EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas for a review and potential suspension of the bloc's agreement with Israel, citing the deteriorating situation across the Middle East.
"We need to, as an EU uphold our fundamental values," McEntee said, stressing that countries the bloc has agreements with must comply with international law and human rights obligations.
The Irish minister singled out Israel's recently advanced death penalty legislation as a flashpoint, arguing it disproportionately targeted Palestinians and crossed a fundamental line. On that basis, McEntee said, Ireland, Slovenia and Spain had requested "a suspension of the Israeli agreement, if not, then a suspension of the trade elements" of the deal.
She described the collective letter to Kallas as reflective of a broader mood shift among EU member states, pointing to "clear dissatisfaction and annoyance" with Israel's recent conduct — a sign, she suggested, that European consensus may be hardening.
McEntee also trained her criticism on conditions in the occupied West Bank, warning that the situation had reached a dangerous new threshold. The approval of 34 new settlements in recent weeks and a sharp rise in violence formed the backdrop to her most pointed remarks of the day.
"We are witnessing and experiencing an unprecedented and an unacceptable escalation of violence in the West Bank," McEntee said, adding that EU members must respond collectively to have a meaningful impact.
The push by the three member states arrives amid growing frustration within parts of the EU over the bloc's posture toward Israel, with a widening divide between governments demanding firmer action and those urging continued diplomatic engagement.
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