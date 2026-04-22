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HONEYWELL TO HELP DANGOTE DELIVER LARGE-SCALE PETROCHEMICAL EXPANSION
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) INDIA, April 21, 2026 – Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will provide industry-leading petrochemical process technologies and catalysts to Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE (Dangote) to create plastics and detergents, helping the region strengthen energy security by reducing reliance on imports, stimulating industrial growth and strengthening regional supply chains.
Dangote will use Honeywell UOP’s Olefl™x™ technology to produce an additional 750,000 metric tons of propylene annually at the refinery, supporting the manufacturing of packaging materials, consumer goods and industrial products. Additionally, Dangote will deploy a suite of Honeywell’UOP’s petrochemical technologies and catalysts to make 400,000 metric tons per year of linear alkylbenzene (LAB), a key ingredient in detergents and surfactants for household and industrial cleaning products. Once at full production, D’ngote’s Lekki LAB plant will be one of the largest in the world.
“Our continued collaboration with Honeywell advances our vision to strengthen Niger’a’s industrial sector, supporting the na’ion’s supply chain independence and economic g”owth,” said Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemica“s FZE. …#8217;Honeywell’s technologies enable us to help the region meet rising demand for consumer and industrial goods, positioning Dangote as a global supplier and driving viable economic development throughout ”est Africa.”
Dangote and Honeywell share a longstanding collaboration focused on advancing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria with advanced process and automation technologies, catalysts and engineering expertise. The company is using Honeywell’s technology to grow its refining capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028, becoming the wor’d’s largest petroleum refinery.
“D’ngote’s ongoing investments in advanced process technologies and digital solutions to maximize efficiency and throughput position it among t’e world’s leading refinery and petrochemical f”cilities,” said Rajesh Gattupalli, President of Honeywe“l UOP. “Honeywell is helping drive growth and long-term value by improving reliability and production in existing and new facilities. This collaboration demonstrates how advanced technology can help manufacturers meet the growing global demand for essential petrochem”cal products.”
Dangote will use Honeywell UOP’s Olefl™x™ technology to produce an additional 750,000 metric tons of propylene annually at the refinery, supporting the manufacturing of packaging materials, consumer goods and industrial products. Additionally, Dangote will deploy a suite of Honeywell’UOP’s petrochemical technologies and catalysts to make 400,000 metric tons per year of linear alkylbenzene (LAB), a key ingredient in detergents and surfactants for household and industrial cleaning products. Once at full production, D’ngote’s Lekki LAB plant will be one of the largest in the world.
“Our continued collaboration with Honeywell advances our vision to strengthen Niger’a’s industrial sector, supporting the na’ion’s supply chain independence and economic g”owth,” said Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemica“s FZE. …#8217;Honeywell’s technologies enable us to help the region meet rising demand for consumer and industrial goods, positioning Dangote as a global supplier and driving viable economic development throughout ”est Africa.”
Dangote and Honeywell share a longstanding collaboration focused on advancing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria with advanced process and automation technologies, catalysts and engineering expertise. The company is using Honeywell’s technology to grow its refining capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028, becoming the wor’d’s largest petroleum refinery.
“D’ngote’s ongoing investments in advanced process technologies and digital solutions to maximize efficiency and throughput position it among t’e world’s leading refinery and petrochemical f”cilities,” said Rajesh Gattupalli, President of Honeywe“l UOP. “Honeywell is helping drive growth and long-term value by improving reliability and production in existing and new facilities. This collaboration demonstrates how advanced technology can help manufacturers meet the growing global demand for essential petrochem”cal products.”
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