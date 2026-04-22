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Quest Global Strengthens Oil & Gas Engineering with Dedicated Vadodara Engineering Center
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Vadodara, India, 22 April , 2026: Quest Global, one of the w’rld’s largest independent pure-play engineering services company, today announced the growing impact of its dedicated engineering center in Vadodara for Integrated Asset Performance Engineering in Oil & Gas, reinforcing G’jarat’s role as a key hub for global energy engineering talent.
Operational since January 2026, the Vadodara center delivers advanced engineering solutions for global energy customers, focused on asset integrity, reliability, and performance optimization across complex energy infrastructure worldwide. The center plays a critical role in helping customers improve operational efficiency, enhance asset availability, and reduce lifecycle maintenance costs.
Located in one of India’s most prominent refining and petrochemical hubs, the Vadodara center leverages Gujar’t’s deep industry heritage and strong engineering ecosystem. The re’ion’s long-standing association with oil & gas, refining, and petrochemicals enables Quest Global to build domainspecialized teams that work on technically complex, safety critical, and globally distributed energy programs.
As part of Quest Global’s global delivery network, the Vadodara center brings together local engineering talent and global program ownership, providing engineers with opportunities to work on international assets, large-scale industrial systems, and next-generation energy challenges.
From Vadodara, Quest Global engineering teams deliver solutions across the upstream, midstream, and downstream energy value chain, including:
.Asset integrity management for offshore and onshore energy infrastructure
.Reliability engineering and predictive maintenance programs
.Lifecycle optimization of refinery and petrochemical assets
.Performance improvement solutions for complex industrial systems
These capabilities support global energy assets, covering offshore production, onshore operations, and refining and petrochemical facilities.
Looking ahead, the Vadodara Centre of Excellence is expected to play a growing role in enabling customers to navigate evolving industry priorities around reliability, sustainability, digitalization, and operational resilience. The center also represents a long-term investment in Gujarat’s engineering talent, offering professionals opportunities to upskill & build deep domain expertise, work on global programs, and shape the future of energy engineering.
Quest Global is actively expanding its energy engineering teams in Vadodara and invites professionals with experience in oil & gas, refining, reliability, asset integrity, and industrial engineering to explore career opportunities. For more information, visit
About Quest Global
At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 100 global delivery centers, our 22,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.
Operational since January 2026, the Vadodara center delivers advanced engineering solutions for global energy customers, focused on asset integrity, reliability, and performance optimization across complex energy infrastructure worldwide. The center plays a critical role in helping customers improve operational efficiency, enhance asset availability, and reduce lifecycle maintenance costs.
Located in one of India’s most prominent refining and petrochemical hubs, the Vadodara center leverages Gujar’t’s deep industry heritage and strong engineering ecosystem. The re’ion’s long-standing association with oil & gas, refining, and petrochemicals enables Quest Global to build domainspecialized teams that work on technically complex, safety critical, and globally distributed energy programs.
As part of Quest Global’s global delivery network, the Vadodara center brings together local engineering talent and global program ownership, providing engineers with opportunities to work on international assets, large-scale industrial systems, and next-generation energy challenges.
From Vadodara, Quest Global engineering teams deliver solutions across the upstream, midstream, and downstream energy value chain, including:
.Asset integrity management for offshore and onshore energy infrastructure
.Reliability engineering and predictive maintenance programs
.Lifecycle optimization of refinery and petrochemical assets
.Performance improvement solutions for complex industrial systems
These capabilities support global energy assets, covering offshore production, onshore operations, and refining and petrochemical facilities.
Looking ahead, the Vadodara Centre of Excellence is expected to play a growing role in enabling customers to navigate evolving industry priorities around reliability, sustainability, digitalization, and operational resilience. The center also represents a long-term investment in Gujarat’s engineering talent, offering professionals opportunities to upskill & build deep domain expertise, work on global programs, and shape the future of energy engineering.
Quest Global is actively expanding its energy engineering teams in Vadodara and invites professionals with experience in oil & gas, refining, reliability, asset integrity, and industrial engineering to explore career opportunities. For more information, visit
About Quest Global
At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 100 global delivery centers, our 22,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.
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