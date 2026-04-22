Shah Rukh Khan To Begin Jawan 2 Shoot With Atlee Post King Release? Read On

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his film 'King' and is making all the headlines. Fans are super excited for this multi-starrer directed by Siddharth Anand, which is set to release in December 2026

After his film 'Zero' didn't do well, Shah Rukh Khan has been very selective about his projects. Right now, he is busy with his film 'King'. But in the middle of all this, a major update about his next movie has come out.

Atlee's film 'Jawan', which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles, was a massive blockbuster. The film's climax had already dropped a hint about a sequel. And now, reports confirm that the sequel is definitely on its way.

According to a report in India Today, Shah Rukh Khan will work with Atlee on 'Jawan 2' right after 'King'. A source revealed that the team was working on the script and idea for 'Jawan 2' for a long time. They finalised the script just a few weeks ago. SRK will start working on the film after he finishes shooting for 'King'.

In the first 'Jawan' film, South star Vijay Sethupathi played the villain's role. Sources say that for the sequel, the makers are planning to cast another A-list star from the South as the villain. However, there has been no official announcement about the movie yet.

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan', released in 2023, created a storm at the box office. The film's net collection in India was ₹640.25 crore, and its total worldwide collection stood at ₹1160 crore. The cast also included Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Sunil Grover.

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'King' is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release. The film features a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. Its budget is around ₹350-400 crore.

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