Three People Injured In Kherson Following Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“A 28-year-old Kherson resident was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. He was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in the Korabelnyi district around noon,” the statement said.

As noted, the man suffered an explosive injury, post-concussion syndrome, and acute stress reaction. Further examination is ongoing.

Later, the Kherson City Military Administration reported that the number of people injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Korabelnyi district around noon had increased to thre -a 74-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman suffered blast injuries, post-concussion syndrome, and shrapnel wounds. Medical personnel are currently conducting further examinations.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration released photos showing the aftermath of this attack.

Additionally, according to the city military administration, police officers transported a 61-year-old resident to the hospital after he was injured in an enemy drone attac in the Dniprovskyi district around 8:15 a.m. The man suffered from post-concussion syndrome, blast injuries, and an acute stress reaction.

The regional military administration also reports that at approximately 4:00 a.m., Russian occupiers struck the Korabelnyi district of Kherson once again. A 63-year-old man sustained blast injuries, a post-concussion syndrome, and burns to his hands in his own home. The victim is under medical supervision.

The city military administration reported that on April 21, around 3:00 p.m., Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank once again shelled the Korabelnyi district. The city military administration released a video of the attack. Residential neighborhoods were deliberately targeted. One of the enemy shells hit a high-rise building, piercing the roof and damaging apartments and utilities. No reports of injuries have been received.

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According to the regional military administration, medical assistance was required for an elderly resident of the village of Bilozerka, who had been caught in Russian shelling the previous afternoon. The 71-year-old woman was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her arm. She received medical care and was released for outpatient treatment.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops used drones, artillery, and aircraft to strike 38 settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in one death and six injuries.

Photo: City military administration