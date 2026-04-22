Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Leading Players, And Forecast 2031

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"MarketsandMarketsTM"Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Separators, Evaporators, Dryers, Others), Mode of Operation (Automatic and Semi-automatic), Application, Plant Capacity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

The dairy processing equipment market is estimated to be USD 12.73 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 17.36 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2026 to 2031. The dairy processing equipment market is witnessing steady growth as dairy processors increasingly focus on improving product quality, extending shelf life, and enhancing production efficiency. The growing demand for processed dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and dairy ingredients is driving the adoption of advanced processing equipment across global markets. Equipment such as pasteurizers, homogenizers, separators, evaporators, and dryers play a critical role in ensuring food safety, consistency, and large-scale production capabilities. The market also benefits from rising consumption of value-added dairy products, including flavored milk, protein-enriched beverages, and functional dairy offerings.

Growth is further supported by the expansion of organized dairy processing, particularly in emerging economies, along with improvements in cold chain infrastructure and supply chain efficiency. Dairy processors are increasingly investing in automated and energy-efficient equipment to optimize operations, reduce costs, and meet regulatory standards. Technologies such as membrane filtration and advanced drying systems are gaining traction, particularly in applications such as milk powder, whey processing, and protein ingredient production. Additionally, increasing focus on sustainability is encouraging the adoption of solutions that reduce energy consumption, water usage, and overall environmental impact. As demand for high-quality dairy products continues to rise, the market is expected to witness continued technological advancements and increased equipment adoption across both developed and developing regions.

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By type, pasteurizers account for the largest share of the market.

The pasteurizers segment holds the largest share of the dairy processing equipment market. It plays a key role in product safety, regulatory compliance, and shelf life across many dairy products. Pasteurization is essential for liquid milk. It is also widely used in yogurt, flavored milk, cream, and other dairy drinks. This makes it a standard step in both large and mid-sized processing plants. Most systems use plate or tubular heat exchangers. These systems apply heat in a controlled way while keeping product quality intact. They also help improve energy use. Many systems now include automated controls. These controls help manage temperature and flow more accurately and ensure consistent output. Technological improvements continue to make pasteurizers more efficient and easier to operate. Companies like Tetra Pak have introduced advanced pasteurization solutions with improved energy efficiency and automation capabilities, while GEA Group has expanded its offerings with systems incorporating digital monitoring and control features. These developments, along with the integration of heat recovery and process optimization technologies, reinforce the central role of pasteurizers, which are expected to maintain their dominance due to their indispensable function across dairy processing operations.

By mode of operation, automatic systems account for the largest share of the market.

The automatic segment accounts for the largest share in the Dairy Processing Equipment market. This is driven by the shift toward high-capacity and continuous processing systems in modern dairy plants. As production increases, companies need equipment that can run longer and manage higher volumes without frequent stops. Automated equipment enables precise control over critical parameters such as temperature, pressure, and flow rate, ensuring consistent product quality and compliance with stringent food safety standards. These systems are integral to key processes, including pasteurization, homogenization, separation, evaporation, and drying, where operational precision and consistency are essential. Furthermore, automation contributes to overall plant efficiency. It reduces the reliance on manual labor, optimizes resource utilization, and aids in the reduction of operational expenses. Fully automated systems connect different stages of production, from raw milk intake to final output. This is supported by real-time monitoring, data tracking, and predictive maintenance tools. The shift toward automation is more visible in large dairy plants, especially those serving export markets, where continuous production, traceability, and scale are key requirements.

Recent market developments confirm the dominance of automation in the dairy processing equipment market. In September 2023, Alfa Laval released updates to its hygienic processing systems which introduced better automation and digital monitoring functions that allow users to control processes while managing energy usage during dairy production. SPX FLOW introduced new automated processing solutions to its product range in October 2022, which include integrated systems that provide real-time performance data and help dairy processing facilities maintain reliable operations.

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Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the Dairy Processing Equipment market.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the dairy processing equipment market. This is driven by a strong dairy base, increasing processing capacity, and rising demand for packaged and value-added dairy products. China and India play a major role, with high milk production and growing consumption of milk, yogurt, cheese, and dairy-based beverages. Growth is supported by the expansion of organized dairy processing and better cold-chain infrastructure, which are enabling wider adoption of advanced processing equipment. At the same time, increasing investment in large dairy plants is improving product quality, plant efficiency, and supply reliability across the region. Demand for advanced systems such as evaporation units, spray dryers, and membrane filtration is increasing. These technologies support the production of milk powder, protein ingredients, and infant nutrition products. At the same time, more dairy processors are adopting automated systems to keep output consistent, reduce manual work, and support high-volume operations. Together, these factors continue to strengthen Asia Pacific's position in the global market. Companies such as IDMC Limited (India) and SSP Pvt Ltd (India) and Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd (India) and Neologic Engineers Pvt Ltd (India) and IWAI Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co. Ltd. (China) and Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd. (China) provide dairy processing equipment across multiple product categories. These companies provide affordable alternatives together with custom equipment solutions that meet the specific processing needs of regional small and medium-sized dairy processors.

Leading Dairy Processing Equipment Companies:

The report profiles key playerssuch as Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX FLOW (US), Andritz AG (Austria), Pentair PLC (UK), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), Fristam Pumpen KG (Germany), HRS Heat Exchangers Ltd (UK), Feldmeier Equipment Inc. (US), Anderson Dahlen Inc. (US), Coperion GmbH (Germany), Bucher Unipektin AG (Switzerland), Scherjon Equipment Holland B.V. (Netherlands), Fenco Food Machinery S.r.l. (Italy), Sealtech Engineers Pvt Ltd (India).

Recent Developments in the Dairy Processing Equipment Industry:



January 2026: Alfa Laval Middle East received the“Trailblazer of Dairy Processing” award at the Global Dairy Innovation Conference 2026 in Dubai. The recognition highlighted the company's Extend technology used in dairy heat exchangers to reduce biofilm formation and extend cleaning intervals, improving operational efficiency and sustainability in dairy processing plants.

December 2025: HRS highlighted its advanced corrugated tube heat exchanger technologies for dairy processing, emphasizing precise temperature control for milk and dairy products. The company demonstrated how its thermal processing systems improve efficiency and product quality in dairy manufacturing operations. January 2025: Alfa Laval introduced Extend, a plug-and-play monitoring and optimization technology for plate heat exchangers used in dairy processing lines such as pasteurization systems. The solution reduces cleaning intervals by around 30%, improving uptime and lowering water, energy, and chemical consumption in dairy plants.

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