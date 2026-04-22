MIMEDX To Host First Quarter 2026 Operating And Financial Results Conference Call On April 29
The conference call can be accessed using the following information:
Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 877-407-6184
International Investors: 201-389-0877
Conference ID: 13759618
A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company's website at following the conclusion of the event.
About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .
Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
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