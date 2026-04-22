Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Signs Five-Year Wraprealitytm Contract Renewal With WRAP® To Advance Immersive Training And Non-Lethal Responsetm Preparedness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longstanding customer LVMPD renews WrapReality VR agreement, indicating continued reliance on immersive training for continual skills development and officer onboarding

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the“Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced the renewal of a five-year contract with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (“LVMPD”) Academy for continued deployment and lifecycle support of the WrapRealityTM virtual reality training platform.

Under the renewed agreement, LVMPD is expected to receive hardware and software assurance services designed to sustain the performance and availability of its WrapReality systems deployed. This renewal is expected to represent a strategic recommitment by one of the nation's respected law enforcement training institutions to immersive scenario-based training designed to reinforce decision-making, de-escalation, and tactical judgment through repeatable, measurable virtual reality experiences.

Strategic Renewal Following Onsite Collaboration

The extension follows an on-site engagement in January 2026, where Wrap leadership met with LVMPD Academy leadership and training staff to evaluate system performance, discuss curriculum integration, and align future training priorities. Based on the outcomes of that visit and LVMPD's assessment of the platform's operational value, Wrap and LVMPD finalized the renewal.

LVMPD Academy is widely recognized for its rigorous training standards and its leadership role in preparing recruits and officers for complex, real-world public safety challenges. The renewed WrapReality agreement is expected to support LVMPD's ongoing mission to elevate proficiency across critical competencies, including scenario de-escalation techniques and the application of NLR solutions within broader use-of-force and critical incident training frameworks.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has integrated Wrap's immersive virtual reality training into our development programs to help enhance decision making, situational awareness, and de-escalation skills in a controlled, repeatable environment,” said Lieutenant Joshua Stark of the Organizational Development Bureau at LVMPD.“This system allows officers to experience realistic scenarios that mirror real-world encounters, intended to help build confidence and competence before facing similar situations in the field.”

“Our decision to extend this partnership is rooted in the value WrapReality provides. It is designed to enable consistent, high-quality instruction across a wide range of scenarios and supports best practices in communication, critical thinking, and proper response. Officers are learning from immediate feedback and refining their approach in ways traditional training methods alone cannot replicate.”

“Ultimately, immersive virtual reality training supports the agency's mission to improve officer readiness while prioritizing the safety of our officers and the community we serve. By continuing this partnership with Wrap, we intend to strengthen our commitment to improve how we prepare our officers for the challenges of modern policing in Las Vegas.”

The Role of WrapReality in Modern Training

WrapRealityTM is designed to provide law enforcement agencies with a scalable, immersive training ecosystem meant to enhance cognitive decision-making in high-stakes encounters. The platform is expected to deliver interactive, branching scenarios that allow trainees to experience and respond to realistic situations in controlled, repeatable environments. These experiences are engineered to support improved judgment on communication, threat assessment, escalation management, and the application of appropriate NLR measures as part of an agency's overall use-of-force continuum.

The renewed agreement is intended to ensure LVMPD will continue to have access to Wrap's expanding scenario library, ongoing software updates, and comprehensive technical support. It also supports the integration of evolving training methodologies that reflect modern public safety priorities, including the reduction of risk through enhanced scenario fidelity and expanded decision pathways.

As part of the partnership's next phase, Wrap plans to conduct on-site training at the LVMPD Academy in Q2 2026. This session is expected to deliver advanced instruction to a broader range of LVMPD staff, centered around system operation, scenario facilitation, and the latest enhancements to the WrapReality scenario set. This training is intended to further embed WrapReality into LVMPD's instructional design and ensure trainers and administrators are equipped to maximize learner outcomes and sustain continuous improvement.

Commitment to Safer Outcomes and Innovation

The longstanding relationship with LVMPD supports Wrap's growing footprint within leading public safety organizations that prioritize immersive training and advanced NLR readiness. As agencies nationwide seek to modernize training ecosystems and enhance operational proficiency, immersive platforms such as WrapReality are positioned as essential components of contemporary academy and field training for officers.

Wrap remains committed to delivering market-leading technology, scenario content, and customer success frameworks that are intended to help agencies improve performance, strengthen community trust, and elevate overall readiness in high-stress, real-world situations.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapRealityTM immersive training platform, WrapVisionTM body-worn camera system, WrapTacticsTM training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapRealityTM VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapRealityTM is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal ResponseTM, WrapRealityTM and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and performance of the agreement with Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

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