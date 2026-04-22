Enphase Energy Expands VPP Capabilities In Australia With Evergen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced integration between EnphaseIQBatterie and Evergen, one of Australia's most advanced distributed energy and virtual power plant (VPP) orchestration platforms used by several of Australia and New Zealand's leading energy retailers. With a grid services platform spanning more than 65 VPP programs across eight countries, Enphase brings meaningful experience in enabling homeowners to participate in grid services.

Evergen's optimization and VPP technology stack has the potential to enable energy retailers to offer Enphase system owners capabilities such as charging batteries when prices are low, exporting during high-price events, and participating in grid-support programs that reward flexible energy use. Program availability varies by retailer, system configuration, and state requirements. Eligible customers may access a combination of state-based incentives (including programs in South Australia and New South Wales), retailer sign-up bonuses, and ongoing participation credits, alongside the federal Cheaper Home Batteries Program rebate, which can provide up to 30% off the cost of eligible home battery systems, subject to program terms and conditions.

“Integrating with Enphase unlocks more choice and more value for Australian households,” said Ryan Wood, head of commercial at Evergen.“Our platform now has the potential to enable homeowners to optimize their Enphase batteries, participate in leading VPP programs, and earn new revenue streams while supporting a more resilient grid. We are excited to assist in bringing these capabilities to the growing Enphase customer base across Australia.”

Australia's national battery rebate (Cheaper Home Batteries Program), combined with retailer incentives and state-based support, creates a strong foundation for homeowners looking to adopt solar and battery systems. When paired with integrations such as Evergen and Amber Electric, a recent addition, Enphase customers gain more ways to optimize their energy use and reduce upfront costs.

“Australia continues to lead the world in home energy innovation, and our integration with Evergen is another step toward giving homeowners more control and more value from their solar and battery investments,” said Marco Krapels, senior vice president of global energy markets and CMO at Enphase Energy.“By pairing the federal battery rebate with state incentives, retailer programs, and optimization platforms like Evergen, we can help accelerate battery adoption and deliver a better energy experience for our customers.”

For more information about Enphase solutions in Australia, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 86.4 million microinverters, with more than 5.1 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit .

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the“e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected benefits, capabilities, and performance of Enphase Energy's products and technologies; the anticipated value and savings associated with virtual power plant participation; the expected impact of the federal Cheaper Home Batteries Program rebate and state-based incentives; and the ability of Enphase products to integrate with third-party platforms, including Evergen and other optimization or VPP services. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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