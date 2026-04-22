Acronis Launches Genai Protection, Enabling Msps To Secure And Govern AI Usage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution provides visibility, control, and protection for generative AI adoption, designed for MSPs

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the launch of Acronis GenAI Protection, a monitoring and security solution that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to control generative AI usage across client environments, preventing sensitive data exposure and protecting against malicious prompt manipulation. Acronis GenAI Protection represents the initial phase of Acronis Cyber Workspace, with additional capabilities planned for release to deliver a protected AI workspace, natively integrated into the Acronis platform.

As organizations rapidly adopt generative AI tools, businesses face growing risks related to data leakage, shadow AI usage, and malicious prompt manipulation. Many consumer-grade AI tools lack enterprise visibility, while enterprise solutions are not designed to be delivered and managed through MSPs. Acronis GenAI Protection addresses this gap by providing partners with a purpose-built solution to monitor and secure generative AI usage across SMB environments.

AI Monitoring and Security Delivered Through MSPs

Acronis GenAI Protection is designed to be provisioned, managed, and monetized by MSPs. Through a centralized console integrated into the Acronis platform, service providers can monitor AI usage across customer environments, including policy enforcement, reporting, and risk mitigation, while protecting generative AI interactions alongside data, applications, and endpoints.

“Generative AI adoption is accelerating, but it introduces new risks that businesses are not fully equipped to manage,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis.“MSPs are uniquely positioned to help businesses adopt AI securely, but until now they haven't had the right tools to monitor and manage it effectively. GenAI Protection enables MSPs to turn AI security into a managed service, creating new revenue opportunities while protecting their customers from emerging risks.”

Built-In Protection for Generative AI Usage

Acronis GenAI Protection provides visibility and security for AI usage without requiring additional point solutions or enterprise-grade complexity.

Key capabilities include:

Shadow AI usage and visibility: Discover and monitor generative AI applications used across client environments to understand adoption and risk exposure.

Discover and monitor generative AI applications used across client environments to understand adoption and risk exposure. Sensitive data protection for AI interactions : Inspect prompts for sensitive data such as PII or PHI and prevent unauthorized transmission to public or unsanctioned AI tools.

: Inspect prompts for sensitive data such as PII or PHI and prevent unauthorized transmission to public or unsanctioned AI tools. Prompt injection and AI abuse prevention: Detect and block malicious prompts designed to manipulate AI behavior or compromise workflows.



“AI is now mainstream for SMBs, with over half using AI tools, led by marketing and sales seeking scale, productivity, and efficiency,” said Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst at Omdia.“While most adoption runs through SaaS, growing use of consumer AI, sanctioned or not, generates new security risks that create new requirements for MSPs to actively manage.”

As AI continues to evolve, Acronis plans to introduce additional AI-powered capabilities to protect, manage, and automate AI services and tools within its broader Cyber Workspace offering. These enhancements are designed to boost productivity and automation, enabling MSPs to streamline day-to-day operations while strengthening data and asset protection.

Acronis GenAI Protection is now generally available globally.

To learn more, visit the announcement blog here:

For more information about Acronis GenAI Protection, visit:

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at .

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN22042026004107003653ID1111016668