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Türkiye Leaves Interest Rate Unchanged at 37 Percent
(MENAFN) Türkiye's central bank left its key policy rate untouched on Thursday, pausing its year-long easing cycle as inflation pressures and global uncertainties continue to cloud the economic outlook.
The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye held its one-week repo rate steady at 37 percent, while keeping the overnight lending rate at 40 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 35.5 percent — leaving the full interest rate corridor intact.
The bank offered a cautiously mixed reading of inflation, noting progress in March but flagging renewed risks ahead. "The underlying trend of inflation declined in March. Leading indicators suggest a slight increase in the underlying trend in April," it said, adding: "Amid geopolitical developments and the resulting uncertainties, energy prices remain elevated and exhibit notable volatility."
Policymakers also flagged a cooling economy, warning that spillover effects could complicate the path to price stability. The bank said indicators point to a slowdown in economic activity, and potential second-round effects of recent developments on the inflation outlook will be of importance.
Despite the pause, the bank struck a resolute tone on its broader strategy. "The tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate, and expectation channels," it added.
The hold marks a notable shift in pace for a bank that had been aggressively unwinding its rate structure. Having started its cutting cycle from a peak of 45 percent, Türkiye's central bank gradually reduced borrowing costs to 38 percent over the course of last year before delivering a further cut to 37 percent in January — its first monetary policy decision of 2026 — before opting to stand firm on Thursday.
The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye held its one-week repo rate steady at 37 percent, while keeping the overnight lending rate at 40 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 35.5 percent — leaving the full interest rate corridor intact.
The bank offered a cautiously mixed reading of inflation, noting progress in March but flagging renewed risks ahead. "The underlying trend of inflation declined in March. Leading indicators suggest a slight increase in the underlying trend in April," it said, adding: "Amid geopolitical developments and the resulting uncertainties, energy prices remain elevated and exhibit notable volatility."
Policymakers also flagged a cooling economy, warning that spillover effects could complicate the path to price stability. The bank said indicators point to a slowdown in economic activity, and potential second-round effects of recent developments on the inflation outlook will be of importance.
Despite the pause, the bank struck a resolute tone on its broader strategy. "The tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate, and expectation channels," it added.
The hold marks a notable shift in pace for a bank that had been aggressively unwinding its rate structure. Having started its cutting cycle from a peak of 45 percent, Türkiye's central bank gradually reduced borrowing costs to 38 percent over the course of last year before delivering a further cut to 37 percent in January — its first monetary policy decision of 2026 — before opting to stand firm on Thursday.
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