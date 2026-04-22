NCW Submits Roadmap To Strengthen Care, Justice And Rehabilitation For Acid Attack Survivors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has submitted an extensive set of recommendations to key Central ministries, outlining a holistic, survivor-centric framework to improve care, justice delivery and long-term rehabilitation for acid attack survivors across the country.

The recommendations, sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, are based on a roundtable consultation titled“Navjeevan: A Consultation on Care, Justice & Dignity for Acid Attack Survivors” held on January 16.

Framed under the provisions of the NCW Act, 1990, the proposals aim to address gaps across medical treatment, legal processes, financial support, and socio-economic inclusion.

The Commission has called for a "Golden Hour Protocol" to ensure immediate and standardised emergency care across all hospitals, along with free, lifelong medical treatment, including reconstructive surgeries and assistive care. It has also recommended district-level centres of excellence for burn care and dedicated hospital units to support survivors through treatment and follow-up.

Recognising the long-term trauma faced by survivors, the NCW has stressed the need for continuous psychological support, including trauma-informed counselling, family assistance, and peer-support programmes. It has also pushed for widespread sensitisation of police, judiciary, healthcare personnel, and communities.

On the legal front, the Commission has proposed fast-track investigations and trials, simplified FIR procedures including mandatory Zero FIRs, and the appointment of dedicated legal officers to assist survivors. It has also recommended stricter punitive provisions and expedited passage of the Victims of Acid Attacks Bill, 2022.

To ensure financial stability, the NCW has suggested a uniform national compensation framework, time-bound disbursal of relief, and monthly pension schemes. Direct benefit transfers linked to FIR registration and enhanced compensation based on the severity of injuries have also been proposed.

The recommendations further emphasise livelihood and education support, including skill development, digital literacy, workplace inclusion, and incentives for companies employing survivors. Support for entrepreneurship under national schemes has also been highlighted.

The Commission has advocated for greater social acceptance and dignity, urging national awareness campaigns and inclusion of survivor narratives in education and media.

It has also called for explicit recognition of acid attack survivors under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, including the creation of a dedicated disability category and streamlined access to welfare benefits.

To prevent such crimes, the NCW has recommended stricter regulation of acid sale, including licensing, audits, and mandatory record-keeping, along with amendments to the Poison Act, 1919, to strengthen enforcement.

The Commission has also proposed a national registry for acid attack cases, integrating FIRs, medical care, compensation, and rehabilitation, supported by real-time monitoring dashboards to improve transparency and accountability.

The NCW has urged all ministries concerned to act swiftly on these recommendations, stating that a coordinated and time-bound approach is essential to ensure survivors receive timely care, access to justice, and opportunities for a life of dignity and independence.