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Israeli Groups Enter Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Dozens of Israeli groups entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday under heavy police protection, as tensions remain high across the occupied West Bank, according to reports citing Palestinian authorities.
The Jerusalem Governorate said the groups moved through the courtyards of the site and carried out religious practices described as provocative, including actions near Bab al-Rahma Gate and the Dome of the Rock, as stated by reports.
According to reports, organizations linked to the so-called Temple movement had circulated calls urging further entries into the compound and encouraging the display of Israeli flags within its courtyards.
The latest incident took place amid increased restrictions imposed by Israeli police across East Jerusalem, including checkpoints, road closures, and limits on access for worshippers, as stated by reports.
Authorities noted that such entries have become more frequent since early April, with participants carrying out public rituals inside the compound.
Last week, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the site and conducted religious practices alongside other visitors, marking his third visit this year and his 16th since taking office in late 2022, according to reports.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is regarded as the third holiest site in Islam, while Jewish tradition refers to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it was once the location of ancient Jewish temples.
The Jerusalem Governorate said the groups moved through the courtyards of the site and carried out religious practices described as provocative, including actions near Bab al-Rahma Gate and the Dome of the Rock, as stated by reports.
According to reports, organizations linked to the so-called Temple movement had circulated calls urging further entries into the compound and encouraging the display of Israeli flags within its courtyards.
The latest incident took place amid increased restrictions imposed by Israeli police across East Jerusalem, including checkpoints, road closures, and limits on access for worshippers, as stated by reports.
Authorities noted that such entries have become more frequent since early April, with participants carrying out public rituals inside the compound.
Last week, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the site and conducted religious practices alongside other visitors, marking his third visit this year and his 16th since taking office in late 2022, according to reports.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is regarded as the third holiest site in Islam, while Jewish tradition refers to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it was once the location of ancient Jewish temples.
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