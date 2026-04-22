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Hungary’s Incoming PM Signals Arrest Risk for Netanyahu Under ICC Rules
(MENAFN) According to reports, Hungary’s incoming prime minister Peter Magyar has indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face arrest if he enters Hungarian territory, signaling a major shift from the previous government’s stance.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Magyar said he would suspend Hungary’s planned withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), emphasizing that as a member state the country is legally bound to enforce ICC arrest warrants. The ICC issued warrants in 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.
Israeli officials had previously suggested that Magyar and Netanyahu held a phone call in which the Israeli leader was invited to visit Hungary following the Tisza party’s electoral victory on April 12. Magyar confirmed that the call took place but said it was part of broader diplomatic contacts with several international leaders and not a specific bilateral invitation.
He stated that Hungary would remain in the ICC and that obligations under international law would be upheld. “If a country is a member of the ICC and if a person who is wanted enters that country’s territory, they must be taken into custody,” he said, adding that governments are expected to be aware of these rules.
Magyar’s remarks represent a clear departure from the position of outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose administration rejected the ICC’s jurisdiction and guaranteed Netanyahu safe passage. The previous government had also initiated Hungary’s withdrawal from the court, a process approved domestically but not yet fully completed under international procedure, which takes effect after formal notification and a delay period.
The developments highlight a potential policy reversal in Budapest regarding international legal obligations and its approach to cooperation with the ICC.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Magyar said he would suspend Hungary’s planned withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), emphasizing that as a member state the country is legally bound to enforce ICC arrest warrants. The ICC issued warrants in 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.
Israeli officials had previously suggested that Magyar and Netanyahu held a phone call in which the Israeli leader was invited to visit Hungary following the Tisza party’s electoral victory on April 12. Magyar confirmed that the call took place but said it was part of broader diplomatic contacts with several international leaders and not a specific bilateral invitation.
He stated that Hungary would remain in the ICC and that obligations under international law would be upheld. “If a country is a member of the ICC and if a person who is wanted enters that country’s territory, they must be taken into custody,” he said, adding that governments are expected to be aware of these rules.
Magyar’s remarks represent a clear departure from the position of outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose administration rejected the ICC’s jurisdiction and guaranteed Netanyahu safe passage. The previous government had also initiated Hungary’s withdrawal from the court, a process approved domestically but not yet fully completed under international procedure, which takes effect after formal notification and a delay period.
The developments highlight a potential policy reversal in Budapest regarding international legal obligations and its approach to cooperation with the ICC.
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