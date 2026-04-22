MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miivo Expands Customer Base Across Healthcare, Legal, and Hospitality Sectors

April 22, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Miivo Holdings Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (" Miivo " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the addition of new customers across three sectors: healthcare clinics, legal services, and hotel management. The wins reflect continued demand for Miivo's AI-powered platform among small and mid-market businesses operating in service-intensive industries.

In onboarding these customers, Miivo has developed custom dashboards and workflows tailored to the operational and financial profiles of each sector. This sector-specific knowledge now forms part of the Company's core platform, strengthening Miivo's ability to onboard and deliver value to similar businesses more efficiently as it continues to grow within these verticals.

"The infrastructure we have built around these three sectors positions us to grow within them efficiently," said Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo. "With custom dashboards and workflows already in place for healthcare, legal, and hospitality, we can onboard new customers in these industries faster and with greater consistency, which is how we intend to scale."

The addition of customers across these three sectors advances Miivo's strategy of building deep, industry-specific intelligence into its platform. Rather than offering a generic solution, Miivo's approach is to develop and refine sector-specific configurations that improve outcomes for customers while reducing implementation time for future wins in the same industries.

The Company continues to pursue new customer relationships across its target sectors and expects to share further updates on its commercial progress in the coming months.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) is transforming how small and mid-market companies access actionable business intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade insights at an accessible scale. Miivo's AI-powered platform helps owners and operators improve decision-making across operations, customer engagement, and financial performance. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is operating in the AI SaaS market for small and mid-market enterprise solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information

Miivo Holdings Corp.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans, intentions, and expectations with respect to customer growth, sector expansion, product development, and business performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to customer retention, commercial performance, the competitive landscape for AI SaaS solutions, and other risks customary to technology companies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Miivo Holdings Corp.