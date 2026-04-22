MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ATEX Announces Appointment of Hannes Portmann to Board of Directors

April 22, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: ATEX Resources Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. ( TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) (" ATEX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce Hannes Portmann has joined ATEX's Board of Directors (the " Board "), effective immediately.

Craig Nelsen, Chairman of ATEX's Board of Directors, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Hannes to ATEX Resources. He brings a compelling combination of technical expertise and financial leadership, underpinned by extensive experience in senior executive roles, including as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer, as well as key involvement in multiple successful transactions. We look forward to benefiting from his insight and leadership as we continue to build on our momentum and advance ATEX's growth strategy."

Mr. Portmann is a seasoned executive with extensive leadership experience across both private and publicly listed companies. He has spent the majority of his career in the natural resources sector and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Gold Candle Ltd. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer at Cabot Management Company Limited, a globally recognized developer and operator of premier golf destinations, from early 2022. He previously held the role of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development at Marathon Gold Corporation from October 2019 to early 2022.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Portmann spent a decade at New Gold Inc., advancing through increasingly senior positions to ultimately become President and Chief Executive Officer.

He also served for six years as a director of SilverCrest Metals Inc., contributing through to its successful US$1.7 billion sale to Coeur Mining Inc. in February 2025. Mr. Portmann previously served on the Board of Directors of Gold Candle Ltd. from November 2024 until his appointment as Chief Financial Officer on July 1, 2025.

Mr. Portmann is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and a Masters of Management and Professional Accounting from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

In connection with the appointment, the Board is granting 37,313 restricted share units (" RSU ") to Mr. Portmann. Each RSU represents a right to receive one common share of the Company or an equivalent payment in cash, at the Company's discretion, and shall vest on the date of retirement of membership on the Board provided that on such date Mr. Portmann has been a continuous member of the Board for at least a two-year period. The RSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan. Mr. Portmann is also an existing shareholder of ATEX.

About ATEX

ATEX is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, located in the Atacama Region III of Chile, widely recognized as one of the world's most prospective and mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Valeriano Project is emerging as one of the leading undeveloped copper assets globally and anchors an expanding, globally significant copper district. As such, it is well positioned to play an important role in meeting future demand amid increasingly constrained global copper supply. Valeriano currently has an Indicated Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) and an Inferred resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo), as reported on September 23, 2025. For further information please visit the ATEX Resources website at .

For further information, please contact:

Chris Beer,

Interim President and CEO

Email: ...

Aman Atwal,

Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Email: ...

1-647-398-9405

or visit ATEX's website at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: ATEX Resources Inc.