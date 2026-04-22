MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West Point Gold Reports Positive Metallurgical Results from Gold Chain with Recoveries of up to 92%

April 22, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: West Point Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - West Point Gold Corporation (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) (" West Point Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from a Phase 2 metallurgical testing program completed by Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA") for the Tyro Main Zone at the Company's Gold Chain Project located in Arizona. Recoveries on average ranged from 87% to 92% for milled material, 39% to 68% for HPGR Crushed material and 39% to 69% for conventionally crushed material. Results confirm that gold from the Tyro Main Zone should be recoverable by conventional means (heap leach or mill) and that further optimization has the potential to improve recoveries with both potential processing methods.

Highlights

Gold recoveries up to 92% from material milled to 0.075mm. Gold recoveries up to 69% from material crushed to 1.7mm. Testing reported modest sodium cyanide and lime consumption. Results continue to demonstrate that crush or grind size is key to improving recovery. Low correlation between grade and recovery. Recoveries were similar across all zones. Results suggest that further optimization work on residence time and grind size could improve recoveries.

"These metallurgical results represent another important milestone for Gold Chain as we continue to demonstrate that gold can be recovered by heap leaching or conventional milling from the Tyro Main Zone. These results continue to suggest that there are multiple processing paths, and we plan to continue testing them to optimize the project. The combination of good gold recoveries, favourable reagent consumption, and multiple potential processing paths, supports our view that Gold Chain could host a scalable, low-cost gold project in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

Summary of Results

Gold extractions for the 0.075mm milled bottle rolls ranged from 87% to 92% after 96 hours of leaching, based on calculated heads ranging from 0.511 to 8.643 g/t Au. Silver extractions ranged from 55% to 83% based on calculated head grades ranging from 1.43 to 36.99 g/t Ag. The sodium cyanide consumptions ranged from 0.52 to 2.59 kg/t. Hydrated lime additions ranged from 0.50 to 0.65 kg/t.

Gold extractions for the 6.3mm HPGR crushed bottle rolls ranged from 39% to 68% after 168 hours of leaching, based on calculated heads ranging from 0.543 to 7.938 g/t Au. Silver extractions ranged from 27% to 68% based on calculated head grades ranging from 1.05 to 39.99 g/t Ag. The sodium cyanide consumptions ranged from 0.04 to 0.07 kg/t. Hydrated lime additions ranged from 0.50 to 1.25 kg/t.

Gold extractions for the 1.7mm conventionally crushed bottle rolls ranged from 39% to 69% after 96 hours of leaching, based on calculated heads ranging from 0.548 to 8.517 g/t Au. Silver extractions ranged from 27% to 67% based on calculated head grades ranging from 1.54 to 34.73 g/t Ag. The sodium cyanide consumptions ranged from 0.03 to 0.13 kg/t. Hydrated lime additions ranged from 0.50 to 1.00 kg/t.

Gold extractions for the 6.3mm conventionally crushed bottle rolls ranged from 25% to 63% after 168 hours of leaching, based on calculated heads ranging from 0.438 to 9.290 g/t Au. Silver extractions ranged from 15% to 62% based on calculated head grades ranging from 0.98 to 37.22 g/t Ag. The sodium cyanide consumptions ranged from 0.04 to 0.10 kg/t. Hydrated lime additions ranged from 0.50 to 1.00 kg/t

Gold extractions for the 12.5mm conventionally crushed bottle rolls ranged from 16% to 50% after 168 hours of leaching, based on calculated heads ranging from 0.458 to 10.034 g/t Au. Silver extractions ranged from 10% to 63% based on calculated head grades ranging from 1.51 to 44.96 g/t Ag. The sodium cyanide consumptions ranged from 0.01 to 0.07 kilograms per metric tonne. Hydrated lime additions ranged from 0.50 to 1.00 kilograms per metric tonne.

Program Details

KCA evaluated twelve representative samples from multiple areas across both the Tyro Main and Northeast Tyro zones, including Trench 1, T9, T10, T15, Vein Outcrop and Tyro 200 level. Sampling was designed to test a range of gold grades.

Each sample was prepared individually for head analyses and leach testing. Coarse bottle roll leach tests were conducted utilizing conventionally crushed material to 100% passing 12.5mm, 6.3mm, 1.70mm, and HPGR crushed material to 100% passing 6.3mm. Duplicate bottle roll leach tests were completed on the lower grade samples at the 12.5mm and 6.3mm crush sizes. Additionally, milled bottle roll leach tests were conducted.

Conventionally crushed and HPGR crushed coarse bottle roll leach tests, as well as fine milled cyanide bottle roll leach tests were completed on each of the twelve (12) individual samples.

Equity Catalyst Partners, LLC Marketing Engagement

West Point Gold has engaged Equity Catalyst Partners, LLC ("ECP"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide the Company certain investor relations and marketing services, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. Based in Washington, DC, USA, ECP specializes in media and investor relations services, within the natural resource sector. Under a consulting agreement dated April 10, 2026, ECP will provide media relations, investor communication and market awareness services to the Company for a six-month term for a one-time fee of US$45,000, payable at the commencement of services. The Company will not issue any securities to ECP as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, ECP (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company. The marketing agreement with ECP is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: West Point Gold Corp.