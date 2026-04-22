MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Joseph Grosso Retires as Chairman and Director, Named as Director Emeritus

April 22, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Joseph Grosso as Chair & Director of the Company, effective April 21, 2026. In recognition of his visionary leadership of Argentina Lithium, Mr. Grosso has been given the honorary title of Director Emeritus. Mr. Grosso will continue to serve Argentina Lithium and its shareholders as an advisor.

Mr. Grosso spearheaded Argentina Lithium's success from the Company's inception. He has been a stalwart supporter and widely-recognized contributor to the continued expansion of mineral exploration in Argentina and has done so with mindfulness of the communities and environment in which the Company works. Mr. Grosso led the establishment of a portfolio of substantial lithium projects, including the resource-stage Rincon West project.

Niko Cacos, Argentina Lithium President & CEO, stated, "Joe's insight to establish a lithium company has led to significant value creation through discovery and lucrative partnerships. Joe's leadership has sustained the Company and led to success even during some of the toughest markets, including through the Covid-19 pandemic and financial crisis. Most importantly, he has built a team both here in Canada and in South America who are committed to continuing his legacy of exploration, discovery and value creation. Joe remains a large shareholder who is dedicated to the Company's future, and we look forward to his contributions as an Advisor while we all wish him the very best in retirement."

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's 2023 strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Tel: 1-604-687-1828

Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058

Email: ...

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Source: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.