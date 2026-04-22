403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Says Sudan War Drives World’s Largest Displacement Crisis
(MENAFN) According to reports, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that the ongoing conflict in Sudan has triggered the world’s largest displacement and protection crisis, with more than 14 million people forced to flee their homes since fighting began.
The war erupted in April 2023 following a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has since been marked by widespread violence against civilians, including reported killings, sexual violence, and ethnically targeted attacks.
The UN agency said essential infrastructure in parts of Sudan has collapsed, with hospitals and clinics shutting down and humanitarian operations reduced due to insecurity and funding shortages.
Of those displaced, nearly 12 million people remain uprooted, including 6.8 million inside Sudan itself. Around 4.5 million others have fled to neighboring countries such as Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Uganda.
The UNHCR warned that many displaced families are living in extremely poor conditions, lacking adequate shelter, food, and access to basic services. In Chad, the agency noted that one in ten Sudanese refugee children is suffering from malnutrition.
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih described the crisis in stark terms, saying, “Every life lost to war. Every person forced to flee. Each one is a tragedy,” and urged the international community not to ignore the worsening situation.
The agency also highlighted severe funding gaps, stating that its 2026 regional response plan requires $1.6 billion but has received only about a quarter of that amount so far.
Separately, Sudan has been ranked first on the International Rescue Committee’s Emergency Watchlist for global humanitarian crises for the third consecutive year, ahead of other major conflict zones.
Humanitarian monitors have also reported extreme food insecurity in parts of the country, including claims that at least three children are dying daily in El-Fasher, North Darfur due to shortages of food and essential supplies.
The war erupted in April 2023 following a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has since been marked by widespread violence against civilians, including reported killings, sexual violence, and ethnically targeted attacks.
The UN agency said essential infrastructure in parts of Sudan has collapsed, with hospitals and clinics shutting down and humanitarian operations reduced due to insecurity and funding shortages.
Of those displaced, nearly 12 million people remain uprooted, including 6.8 million inside Sudan itself. Around 4.5 million others have fled to neighboring countries such as Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Uganda.
The UNHCR warned that many displaced families are living in extremely poor conditions, lacking adequate shelter, food, and access to basic services. In Chad, the agency noted that one in ten Sudanese refugee children is suffering from malnutrition.
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih described the crisis in stark terms, saying, “Every life lost to war. Every person forced to flee. Each one is a tragedy,” and urged the international community not to ignore the worsening situation.
The agency also highlighted severe funding gaps, stating that its 2026 regional response plan requires $1.6 billion but has received only about a quarter of that amount so far.
Separately, Sudan has been ranked first on the International Rescue Committee’s Emergency Watchlist for global humanitarian crises for the third consecutive year, ahead of other major conflict zones.
Humanitarian monitors have also reported extreme food insecurity in parts of the country, including claims that at least three children are dying daily in El-Fasher, North Darfur due to shortages of food and essential supplies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment