MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Ideon Technology Uses AI and Muon Imaging to Reduce Subsurface Uncertainty

April 21, 2026 11:00 AM EDT | Source: CEO Clips

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Ideon Technology (ideon) is using advanced sensor technologies, including muon tomography and AI-driven data fusion, to image the subsurface and reduce geological uncertainty. With major agreements in place with global mining companies, the platform is helping operators make faster, safer, and more informed decisions underground.

Ideon Technology Inc.





Cannot view this video? Visit:



About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO ClipsTM, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: CEO Clips