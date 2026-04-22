MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sego Intends to Extend Warrants

April 21, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Sego Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company"), announces it is intending to extend the expiry date of 8,075,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued as part of a private placement completed on May 1, 2024 (see news release dated May 2, 2024). The original term of each Warrant entitled the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 with an expiry date of May 1, 2026. The Company is intending to extend the expiry date to November 1, 2026. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same. The extension is subject to TSX Venture Exchange Approval.

There is no material change about the issuer that has not been generally disclosed.