MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PesoRama Announces Grand Opening of Stores #36 and #37

April 21, 2026 8:35 AM EDT | Source: PesoRama Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (" PesoRama " or the " Company "), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, announces the upcoming opening of two new stores in May.

Store #36 - Ojo de Agua

Store #36 is located about 33 km from Mexico City's Historic Center. The 5,059 square feet store is located in Tecámac, State of Mexico, within one of the busiest shopping centers in the area. The site offers excellent visibility and strong foot traffic, which will help further strengthen our presence in the market. Planned opening in May.

Store #37 - San Esteban

Store #37 is located about 13 km from Mexico City's Historic Center. The 6,027 square feet store is located in Naucalpan, State of Mexico, on the first floor of a shopping center. The location sits alongside major retailers such as Coppel, and Electra, supporting strong traffic and reinforcing its commercial attractiveness. Planned opening in May.

"The openings of stores #36, and #37 mark an important step in our expansion and further increase accessibility for Mexican consumers who want to shop at our stores," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO & Chairman of PesoRama. "We have identified a robust pipeline of high density traffic areas where there is an opportunity to open additional stores to drive continued growth and success."







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 35 stores (soon to be 37) offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: .