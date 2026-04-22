Totora Cu/Au Project Reverse Circulation Drilling Completed And Diamond Drill Rig Being Mobilized
|Hole ID
| Porphyry
Target
| RC Drilling
(Completed)
| Diamond Drilling
(Pending)
| Targeted
Depth
|(metres)
|(metres)
|(metres)
|ATOR01
|Totora
|208.0
|-
|-
|ATOR01A
|Totora
|200.0
|290.0
|490.0
|ATOR02
|Totora
|323.3
|-
|300.0
|ATOR03
|Totora
|94.0
|-
|-
|ATOR03A
|Totora
|306.0
|-
|300.0
|ATOR04
|Totora
|88.0
|200.0
|288.0
|ATOR05
|Totora
|110.0
|140.0
|250.0
|ATOR06
|Algarrobilla
|144.0
|60.0
|200.0
|ATOR07
|Algarrobilla
|102.0
|-
|200.0
Figure 1 - Totora Cu/Au Porphyry - Phase 1 Drill Plan To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2 - Algarrobilla Cu/Au Porphyry - Phase 1 Drill Plan
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
NI 43-101 Disclosure
Qualified Person: As defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the "Qualified Person" for ATERRA Metals Inc. is Francisco Bravo, a resident of Santiago, Chile. As ATERRA's Chief Geologist, Mr. Bravo is considered "not independent" as the term is defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Bravo, a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 515, in Chile, and registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 725, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.
Copper Equivalent Estimation: Copper equivalent ("CuEq") grades were estimated using a copper price of US$4.00 per pound and a gold price of US$3,500 per ounce (US$112.53 per gram). CuEq grades are estimated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Au grade * 0.85 * 112.53) / 4.00 / 2,204.6)) * 100 + (Cu grade * 0.85).
Regulatory requirements for disclosure of CuEq grade estimates require an estimation of metallurgical recoveries in the situation where no metallurgical testwork has been completed. ATERRA estimates copper recoveries of 85% and gold recoveries of 85%. It is important to note the actual recoveries will likely vary from those used in the estimation of the CuEq grades.
Historical Results: ATERRA has not undertaken any independent investigation of any historical results from the Totora Project nor has it verified the underlying technical basis for the historical resources and drilling results. The reader is cautioned against relying on the accuracy of the historical results presented; however, ATERRA considers all historical results relevant as those results will be used as a guide to plan future exploration programs: ATERRA considers the data to be reliable for these purposes.
About ATERRA Metals Inc.
ATERRA is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. ATERRA's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.
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