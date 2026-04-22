(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador April 21, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Saga Metals Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0024, -0025 and -0026 completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program at the Trapper Zone within the 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada. Trapper South Assay Highlights Analytical results received for three (3) additional diamond drill holes (R-0024 to R-0026) from the MRE drill program reinitiated in 2026, delivering consistent broad intercepts of oxide mineralization. Key intercepts include: Hole R-0024: 91 m @ 49.08% Fe2O3, 6.23% TiO2, 0.390% V2O5 Including 44 m @ 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 Hole R-0025: 81.7 m @ 41.36% Fe2O3, 5.18% TiO2, 0.309% V2O5 Including 33 m @ 47.38% Fe2O3, 6.01% TiO2, 0.384% V2O5 Hole R-0026: 47.3 m @ 38.16% Fe2O3, 4.65% TiO2, 0.288% V2O5 Including 20.5 m @ 52.39% Fe2O3, 6.55% TiO2, 0.449% V2O5 These results now bring the total MRE drill results from 2026 to eleven (11) diamond drill holes received in 2026. As reported on March 5, 2026, and March 18, 2026, analytical results for the first eight (8) diamond drill holes of the 2026 drill program included: Hole R-0016: 50.60 m @ 52.05% Fe2O3, 7.21% TiO2, 0.375% V2O5 Hole R-0017: 90.01 m @ 51.86% Fe2O3, 6.76% TiO2, 0.417% V2O5 Hole R-0018: 70.3 m @ 42.64% Fe2O3, 5.66% TiO2, 0.288% V2O5 Hole R-0019: 45.7 m @ 49.51% Fe2O3, 6.56% TiO2, 0.374% V2O5 Hole R-0020: 40.7 m @ 37.62% Fe2O3, 4.93% TiO2, 0.239% V2O5 Hole R-0021: 31.38 m @ 53.18% Fe2O3, 7.08% TiO2, 0.414% V2O5 Hole R-0022: 30.60 m @ 49.40% Fe2O3, 6.61% TiO2, 0.373% V2O5 Hole R-0023: 86 m @ 45.50% Fe2O3, 5.50% TiO2, 0.367% V2O5 Top 10 intercepts from the MRE Drill Program can be found in Table 3 below. Completed thirty (37) holes (R-0016 to R-0052) to date in 2026, with significant oxide intercepts including true thickness of 156.89 m (R-0034) of semi-massive oxide with extensive rhythmic layering. These results bring the total number of reported 2026 MRE holes to eleven, with multiple holes returning thick oxide intercepts exceeding 70–90 metres and head grades frequently above 45–54% Fe2O3, 6–7% TiO2 and 0.37-0.44% V2O5. Rhythmic banding and semi-massive to massive oxide mineralization observed consistently, aligning with prior high-grade results from Trapper North. Drilling is progressing efficiently, with 10,237 m completed in the Trapper Zone to date. Hole R-0053 is in progress. Excellent core recovery and representative sampling support ongoing metallurgical test work and the advancement of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"We are very pleased to report yet another set of strong and consistent assay results from the fast-developing Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project near Cartwright, Labrador. Drill holes R-0024 to R-0026 have delivered broad, high-grade oxide intercepts, highlighted by 91 m grading 49.08% Fe2O3, 6.23% TiO2, 0.390% V2O5 in R-0024, including 44 m at 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, and 0.443% V2O5. These results further confirm the impressive scale, grade continuity, and metallurgical potential of the Trapper Zone as we advance toward our maiden mineral resource estimate. Furthermore, we are all looking forward to the previously announced airborne geophysics over the entire magnetic anomaly that is set to commence this week. This will be the first opportunity to uncover the true size and scale of the oxide strike that extends from the Hawkeye zone to the Trapper zone." 2026 Trapper South Drilling Summary

Drill Hole Azimuth / Dip TotalDepth

(m) From

(metres) To

(metres) Semi-Massive

Oxide

(m) Rhythmic

Layering

(m) Total

Oxide

(m) True

Thickness

(m) R-0016 38° / -45° 206 44 102 45.84 12.16 58 53.93 R-0017 38° / -70° 161 50.56 140.64 87.08 3 90.08 73.04 R-0018 38° / -45° 188 44.7 156.37 65.04 46.63 111.67 70.08 R-0019 38° / -45° 182 66.55 133 37.96 28.49 66.45 72.75 R-0020 38° / -45° 206 50.8 138 28.5 58.7 87.2 66.65 R-0021 38° / -70° 152 81.28 127.38 33.53 12.57 46.1 24.26 R-0022 38° / -45° 149 22.51 118.69 31.58 59.68 91.26 85.28 R-0023 38° / -45° 272 100.48 239.32 30.61 76.44 107.05 67.19 R-0024 38° / -45° 254 108.87 219.76 46.76 62.11 108.87 68.52 R-0025 38° / -60° 275 122.96 253.6 6.92 118.08 125 89.60 R-0026 38° / -60° 302 108.75 273.65 16.24 138.55 154.79 87.38 R-0027 38° / -45° 217 79.83 175.33 34.24 59.86 94.1 73.89 R-0028 38° / -60° 227 105.07 215.93 22.46 87.1 109.56 57.38 R-0029 38° / -45° 214 65.2 183.97 13.38 105.39 118.77 106.17 R-0030 38° / -60° 211 83.05 189.18 25.41 79.55 104.96 57.82 R-0031 38° / -45° 215 63.35 171.6 2.36 105.89 108.25 87.17 R-0032 38° / -60° 263 53.82 214.74 18.49 135.95 154.44 144.98 R-0033 38° / -45° 251 67.73 203.46 23.66 112.43 136.09 104.81 R-0034 38° / -60° 233 48.68 214.14 66.11 93.54 159.65 156.89 R-0035 38° / -45° 97 8.53 66.34 0 34.95 34.95 25.71 R-0036 38° / -70° 212 47.41 128 68 8.57 76.57 38.29 R-0037 38° / -45° 206 42.64 146 50.79 52.57 103.36 85.2 R-0038 38° / -70° 182 45.4 146.23 55.91 44.95 100.86 73.72 R-0039 218° / -45° 251 83.95 196.34 82.18 23.3 105.48 102.08 R-0040 38° / -70° 170 38.28 130.04 44.69 28.71 73.4 51.94 R-0041 38° / -45° 100 6.6 84.24 38.51 30.93 69.44 52.08 R-0042 38° / -70° 161 88.62 137.37 26.6 10 36.6 24.48 R-0043 38° / -45° 119 28.36 101.64 37.54 35.74 73.28 55.88 R-0044 218° / -45° 176 82.85 105.76 19.25 3.66 22.91 16.64 R-0045 218° / -45° 245 39.27 223.57 67.43 71.66 139.09 96.92 R-0046 218° / -45° 491 Logging in-progress R-0047 218° / -45° 302 Logging in-progress R-0048 38° / -45° 242 Logging in-progress R-0049 38° / -60° 200 Logging in-progress R-0050 218° / -45° 269 Logging in-progress R-0051 38° / -60° 311 Logging in-progress R-0052 38° / -45° 275 Logging in-progress R-0053 38° / -60°

Drilling in-progress

Total (m) 8,187













Table 1: Summary of drill holes R-0016 to R-0052, highlighting the oxide intercepts. Logging of R-0046 to R-0052 is in progress. See Figures 2 & 3 below, which depict the oxide mineralization in cross sections S7 and S8. True thickness represents the perpendicular width of the mineralized zone, while the total downhole oxide represents the length of the mineralization intercepted downhole.

Total Meters Drilled Total Samples Trapper Zone 2025 2050 1313 Trapper South 2026 8187 3597 Trapper Total 10237 4910

Table 2: Summary of total meters drilled in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date, including total core samples cut and prepared.







Figure 1: Trapper South map outlining location of the initial 2026 focus for the remainder of the MRE drill program to be completed in 2026, including cross-sections S12, S11, S10, S9, S8, S7, S6, S5, and S4, showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey.

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The results from three additional drill holes (R-0024, R-0025, and R-0026) continue to demonstrate broad and consistent oxide mineralization, reinforcing the potential for a robust resource base that could drive long-term value for our shareholders.

Detailed Logging Highlights from Drill Hole R-0024 to R-0026

Hole R-0024 (Cross-Section S07): In hole R-0024, the oxide zone begins at 108.87 m and extends to 219.76 m, for a total thickness of 108.87 m (true thickness 68.52 m). The interval consists of intercalated rhythmic oxide layering (62.11 m) and semi-massive oxide (46.76 m). The zone is bounded by multiple magmatic contacts and offset by several faults, including a notable fault at 170.23 m and another at 174 m marked by a felsic dyke. The lower contact of the oxide zone is a magmatic contact with a felsic dyke at 219.76 m. Hole R-0025 (Cross-Section S07): Hole R-0025 undercut R-0024 at a 60° inclination, intersected a 125 m thick oxide zone (true thickness 89.60 m) from 122.96 m to 253.6 m. The interval is dominated by rhythmic oxide layering totalling 118.08 m, with 6.92 m of semi-massive oxide. The oxide zone comprises multiple stacked sections of rhythmic layering and semi-massive oxide separated by both magmatic and fault contacts. The lower contact at 253.6 m is with gabbronorite containing weak magnetite in foliation and shear planes. Hole R-0026 (Cross-Section S08): In hole R-0026, which undercut R-0023, the oxide zone intersects from 108.75 m to 273.63 m, giving a total thickness of 154.77 m (true thickness 87.38 m). The zone consists primarily of rhythmic oxide layering totalling 138.55 m, with 16.24 m of semi-massive oxide. The sequence shows repeated transitions between rhythmic layering, semi-massive oxide, and intervals of inconsistent or disseminated magnetite, including several abrupt internal contacts and a 2 m pegmatite intrusion. The oxide zone ends at a sharp contact with gabbronorite before being cut by a felsic dyke at 277.42 m.







Figure 2: Cross section of S7 looking NW showing R-0018, -0024, -0025 and -0036, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0018, -0024 and -0025 and pending assays for R-0036.

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Figure 3: Cross section of S8 looking NW showing R-0016, -0017, -0023, -0026, and -0035, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0016, -0017, -0023 and -0026 with pending assays for R-0035.

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Sampling Summary

Drilling is progressing efficiently, with 8,187 m already completed in 2026 up to drill hole R-0052, and 10,237 m total meters completed for the Mineral Resource Estimate drill program. The drill rig has been moved to drill pad R-0053. IGS Laboratories finalized analysis of 410 samples from R-0027, -0028, and -0029 and released assays late last week. The Company is reviewing and interpreting the data to release the next set of assays shortly. In addition, 710 samples from R-0030, -0031, -0032, -0033, -0034, and -0035 were shipped to IGS and have been received; analysis is beginning. A total of 4,910m samples have been collected to date in the Trapper Zone.

Key Project Highlights

Confirmed mineralization in 52 out of 52 drill holes completed and observed in two primary zones to date. Analytical results to date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts, including:

DDH FROM TO Length Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m % % % R-0009 94 181.2 87.20 50.67 10.15 0.339 R-0008 170 237.6 68.26 46.15 9.21 0.311 R-0010 1.5 137 135.50 50.03 7.87 0.352 R-0017 73 140.6 67.64 55.13 7.37 0.448 R-0016 44 94.6 50.60 52.05 7.21 0.375 R-0021 96 127.4 31.40 53.18 7.08 0.414 R-0024 142 186 44 54.20 7.07 0.443 R-0015 73.3 174 100.70 38.56 6.80 0.229 R-0022 62 92.6 30.6 49.40 6.61 0.373 R-0019 66.6 112.3 45.7 49.51 6.56 0.374

Table 3: Top 10 intercepts from the 2025 & 2026 drilling programs at the Trapper Zone

Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and airstrip. Confirmed the 16+ km oxide layering trend that stretches from the Hawkeye Zone to the Trapper Zone demonstrates district-scale potential. Consistent grades and thicknesses with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to 72.33% Fe,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5. Petrographic analysis confirms titanomagnetite mineralization is advantageous for simplified metallurgical processing. A total of 10,237 m has been completed and reported to date for the MRE drill program. See Figure 1 showcasing 2026 drilling in Trapper South reported to date.

About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property spans 24,175 hectares and hosts the entire Dykes River intrusive complex (about 160 km2), a unique position among Western explorers. Geological mapping, geophysics, and trenching have already confirmed oxide layering across more than 20 km of strike length, with mineralization open for expansion.







Figure 4: Radar Property map, depicting magnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill programs. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is overlaid with ground-based geophysical data, as shown.

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Vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") mineralization at Radar is comparable to global Fe–Ti–V systems such as Panzhihua (China), Bushveld (South Africa), and Tellnes (Norway), positioning the Project as a potential strategic future supplier of titanium, vanadium, and iron to North American markets.







Figure 5: Radar Project's prospective oxide layering zone validated over about 16 km strike length through Fall 2025 drilling, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA in the 2024/2025 field programs. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

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Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Technical Information

Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. The core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half was retained in the core box, while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.

Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km2 on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 12,446 m of drilling, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares strong geological similarities with the Tanbreez and Strange Lake deposits. The project features consistent mineralization, with zones spanning 26 km2, including drill assays up to 2.03% TREO with approximately 28% HREO content, and sample assays up to 21.6% TREO.

The Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 65,849 hectares and shares significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer