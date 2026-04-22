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China Hits Back at Trump Over China Gift Claim
(MENAFN) China mounted a sharp diplomatic rebuttal Wednesday against U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that an Iranian vessel intercepted by American forces was carrying cargo linked to Beijing, as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz showed no signs of easing.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun dismissed the allegation outright during a press briefing in Beijing, invoking China's standing as a conscientious global actor.
"China has made clear its position more than once. Let me reiterate that as a responsible major country, China has always been a role model in performing its due international obligations," Guo told reporters.
The pushback came a day after Trump claimed that the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel TOUSKA — seized Sunday by U.S. forces following its refusal to comply with a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz — was transporting what he characterized as a "gift from China." U.S. Central Command subsequently confirmed the ship remains in American custody.
The blockade itself was imposed last week on the strategically vital waterway, shortly after senior officials from Washington and Tehran held talks in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital. Those negotiations had yielded a two-week ceasefire brokered on April 8 — though a definitive agreement to end hostilities remains elusive, with both sides still deadlocked over the terms of a final deal.
Adding to the uncertainty, Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire beyond its Wednesday expiration date without specifying a new deadline, leaving the fragile truce's future in limbo.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun dismissed the allegation outright during a press briefing in Beijing, invoking China's standing as a conscientious global actor.
"China has made clear its position more than once. Let me reiterate that as a responsible major country, China has always been a role model in performing its due international obligations," Guo told reporters.
The pushback came a day after Trump claimed that the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel TOUSKA — seized Sunday by U.S. forces following its refusal to comply with a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz — was transporting what he characterized as a "gift from China." U.S. Central Command subsequently confirmed the ship remains in American custody.
The blockade itself was imposed last week on the strategically vital waterway, shortly after senior officials from Washington and Tehran held talks in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital. Those negotiations had yielded a two-week ceasefire brokered on April 8 — though a definitive agreement to end hostilities remains elusive, with both sides still deadlocked over the terms of a final deal.
Adding to the uncertainty, Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire beyond its Wednesday expiration date without specifying a new deadline, leaving the fragile truce's future in limbo.
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